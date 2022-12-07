The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates even higher next week at its latest meeting, putting further pressure on mortgages.In a crunch meeting, the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will make a decision that could push up the amount that millions of mortgage holders have to pay their banks every month.The consequential decision is expected to push up the Bank’s base interest rate from 3% to 3.5% in December, to its highest for 14 years.The expected 0.5 percentage increase will represent a slight cooling in rate increases, after the Bank’s MPC opted for a 0.75...

