Read full article on original website
Related
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
The Fed will slash rates by 200 basis points by mid-2024 after staying hawkish in the short term, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed will cut interest rates by 200 basis points by the middle of 2024, according to Deutsche Bank. But analysts expects the central bank to remain hawkish in the near-term. Deutsche Bank increased its view on the terminal rate and now sees it hitting 5.1% in May. The Federal...
Bank of Canada makes oversized rate hike, hints increases may be over
OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its historic tightening campaign was near an end.
NASDAQ
POLL-ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found. Since starting its...
kitco.com
Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 bps but signals potential pivot, gold priced in CAD loses daily gains
(Kitco News) The Bank of Canada raised rates by another 50 basis points Wednesday, which brought its key interest rate to 4.25%. The move was largely in line with market expectations. In preparation for a potential pivot or a further slowdown in rate hikes, the Bank of Canada also said...
Larry Summers says the Fed will need to raise interest rates by more than the market expects as its 'got a long way to go' to bring down inflation
The Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by more than markets expect, Larry Summers told Bloomberg. Wage growth and labor market demand are still too hot for the Fed's liking following big rate hikes. Summers said expectations for a 5% peak in the fed funds rate are likely...
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
The Fed's own economists are sounding the recession alarm — and warning that more interest-rate hikes could tank the US economy
The Federal Reserve's staff economists said there's a major risk of a US recession next year. They flagged tepid consumer spending, foreign headwinds, and tighter financial conditions. The economists join a long line of experts warning the US is headed for a painful downturn. The Federal Reserve's own economists have...
Factbox-Big banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
Dec. 9 (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
kitco.com
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently...
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
kitco.com
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
Dollar eases against euro as investors weigh rates outlook
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Thursday against the euro as investors weighed the outlook for U.S. Federal Reserve policy against the chances that higher interest rates could lead to a recession.
India's central bank set to raise rates; outlook on growth, inflation in focus
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely seen raising its key lending rate by 35 basis points on Wednesday as inflation continues to stay above its tolerance band but markets will be looking to its outlook on growth and prices for direction.
Bank of England predicted to hike interest rates further to 3.5%
The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates even higher next week at its latest meeting, putting further pressure on mortgages.In a crunch meeting, the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will make a decision that could push up the amount that millions of mortgage holders have to pay their banks every month.The consequential decision is expected to push up the Bank’s base interest rate from 3% to 3.5% in December, to its highest for 14 years.The expected 0.5 percentage increase will represent a slight cooling in rate increases, after the Bank’s MPC opted for a 0.75...
Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
Stocks, bond yields dip as U.S. data muddies Fed rates outlook
NEW YORK/MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise.
Transport, food drive Brazil's November inflation rise of 0.41%
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index (BRCPI=ECI) rose 0.41% in November, below market forecasts of 0.53%, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14.
Comments / 0