One interesting economic system that was created by an American is Geoism. This particular economic system was created by a man named Henry George, a man who was born in Philadelphia back in eighteen thirty-nine. This man became a political economist and wrote several books about his political ideologies including Progress and Poverty, Social Problems, Protection or Free Trade, The Condition of Labor, Rerun Novarum, and The Science of Political Economy. Geoism was advanced as the idea that the economic value of land, natural resources, and opportunities should be shared equally by all members of society while allowing the ownership of the property to still exist as a part of society. To do this, Henry George proposed practicing a single tax on land instead of taxing labor with the idea that by taxing land, productivity would go up to a level that would reduce poverty and give all members of society a fair chance in wealth creation.

