Read full article on original website
Related
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
The Weather Channel
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Intends to Donate Majority of his $124 Billion Wealth To Support Climate Action, Social Cause
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced plans to donate most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime at a time when the e-commerce giant is reportedly set to lay off nearly 10,000 workers. Bezos told CNN that the money would go towards fighting climate change and "supporting people who...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian missiles attack Russian-occupied Melitopol – live
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
Spanish police intercept 56kg MDMA haul bound for South America
Seizure suggests smugglers using reverse route to open up lucrative new markets where ecstasy less common
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with robotic moon launcher, ice seeker
SpaceX on Sunday morning launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral with a commercial payload to the moon, a Japanese robotic luner lander and a NASA orbiter to seek signs of water on craters at the poles.
Britain eyes trade agreements with California, Utah
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain this week inked an agreement aimed at boosting trade and investment with South Carolina, its third such deal with a U.S. state, and is seeking similar deals with California and Utah, the UK junior trade minister, Greg Hands, said on Friday.
World’s largest wave power plant to be built in Turkey
It will be jointly built by a Swedish and a Turkish company.
France 24
Pandemic treaty plans thrashed out at WHO
As the third anniversary of the virus emerging rolls around, negotiators are raking over an early concept draft of what might eventually make it into an international agreement on how to handle future pandemics. "The lessons of the pandemic must not go unlearned," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the...
U.S. backs delay to decision on COVID patent waiver extension
GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged delaying a decision on whether to waive patent protection for COVID-19 treatments and tests, as demanded by many developing countries, a move branded "pathetic" by a leading campaign group.
The remote work revolution has only arrived for the ‘metropolitan elite,’ major new study argues
You may have read a lot this year about remote work. Three years into the pandemic, life is so close to back to normal that Ticketmaster is failing to process the wild demand for Taylor Swift tickets and e-commerce shopping has come crashing back to earth as people leave their homes to return to brick-and-mortar stores.
Putting promises into practice after COP27
Growing up in Turkey following the country’s 1980 coup d’etat, Yunus Arikan is no stranger to momentous change. As he studied in Ankara in the early 1990’s, Arikan recalls people taking to the streets, protesting over issues like nuclear power and regional gold mines. “It was a moment of ‘we need really transformative solutions,’” Arikan says, a sentiment that he has carried through his diverse environmental engineering career into his role as an advocate at this year’s COP27, the United Nations conference on climate change held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
The Leaders Financing the Planet's Future
In 2022, political, financial, and corporate leaders around the world grappled with the urgent need to find the green to go green.
U.K. Strikes Triggered by U.K.’s Exorbitant Cost of Living
As most of us know, the cost of living in the U.S. has skyrocketed in the last few years. Housing has gotten more expensive, groceries are basically unaffordable, and fuel prices are exorbitant. And in the U.K., things unfortunately aren't much better. Employees across the country have gone on strike,...
Washington Examiner
Zero accountability for 'zero COVID'
The Chinese Communist Party has shown the world that its "zero COVID" policies come at the cost of both the health and the freedom of its own citizens. Democrats in America have also revealed their motivations to the world by not saying nor doing anything to support citizens in China protesting the CCP’s recent lockdowns. Democrats had their own "zero COVID" agenda here in America, so condemning the CCP’s actions would mean condemning their own.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Italy's Webuild to fund wages for Clough employees involved in Snowy 2.0 project
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild said it had provided funds for payment of wages to cash-strapped contractor Clough Group's employees, who are involved in the Snowy 2.0 project in Australia. "Webuild's funding will ensure that works will continue on this project and that all of the workers...
UK's Hunt says public-sector pay restraint needed to tame inflation
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that he did not wish to see pay rises for public-sector workers that might reduce the pace at which the government expects double-digit inflation to fall.
Explaining the Economic Ideology Geoism
One interesting economic system that was created by an American is Geoism. This particular economic system was created by a man named Henry George, a man who was born in Philadelphia back in eighteen thirty-nine. This man became a political economist and wrote several books about his political ideologies including Progress and Poverty, Social Problems, Protection or Free Trade, The Condition of Labor, Rerun Novarum, and The Science of Political Economy. Geoism was advanced as the idea that the economic value of land, natural resources, and opportunities should be shared equally by all members of society while allowing the ownership of the property to still exist as a part of society. To do this, Henry George proposed practicing a single tax on land instead of taxing labor with the idea that by taxing land, productivity would go up to a level that would reduce poverty and give all members of society a fair chance in wealth creation.
Comments / 0