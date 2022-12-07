Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - UAB Blazers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from WVU's tough 81-70 win over UAB. The Mountaineers shot an even 50% from the field, and made 22 of their 35 two-point attempts in the win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
Johnson looms large as Ripley beats Robert C. Byrd in opener
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Luke Johnson was just too big for Robert C. Byrd to handle. The 6-foot-11 Viking had 28 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks as Ripley spoiled the Flying Eagles’ season and home opener, 73-48, at the Byrd Cage.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit Robert Morris Postgame 12/8/22
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets in the ugly Christmas sweater spirit while recapping her team's win over Robert Morris. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign...
WVNews
Third-quarter surge puts Lewis County past Sissonville
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County used solid defense, a decisive rebounding advantage and a big third-quarter surge powered by its press break to down sectional opponent Sissonville, 54-32, on Saturday night. The Minutemen got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after just...
WVNews
Winfield rallies late to beat North Marion, 41-38
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — A physical, hard-fought, half-court battle took place Saturday in Rachel as Winfield went on a second-half run to surge past North Marion, 41-38, overcoming a double-digit halftime deficit in the process for its first win of the season. Both teams struggled to find their...
WVNews
Hot shooting, defense lead Bees past Skyhawks
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn’t only the starters who scored in double figures for the East Fairmont boys basketball team on Saturday. While Evan Parr, a starter, scored 20 points with five steals, four assists and one block, two players who came off the bench, Greyson Stewart and Drew Moore, scored 19 and 10, respectively.
WVNews
UMBC defeats Morgan State 75-63
BALTIMORE (AP) — Matteo Picarelli's 18 points helped UMBC defeat Morgan State 75-63 on Saturday night. Picarelli was 6 of 10 shooting (6 for 9 from distance) for the Retrievers (7-4). Jacob Boonyasith scored 15 points, going 6 of 13 (3 for 6 from distance). Yaw Obeng-Mensah recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, company lands Defense biometrics contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Athena Sciences Corp. of Fairmont has received a contract from the Department of Defense PM Biometrics to install, configure and operate an automated biometrics identification system for a U.S. partner nation through a foreign military sale. Using various biometric modalities (for example, finger, face,...
WVNews
image000000.jpg
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Jane Lew Saturday night, wi…
WVNews
Birth announcements
O’DELL — A son, Remington Golden O’Dell, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Nov. 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Heather Gooden and Tyler O’Dell of Mannington. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Lori Gooden, Mannington. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Brandy Barnett, Mannington. Great-grandparents are Sue Gooden and the late David Gooden, Mannington, Pamela Eddy and the late Ronald “Tony” Eddy, Mannington, Jane Barnett and the late Raymond Richter, Shinnston.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Holy Bakers Pita Piata Sale baking day, Immaculate Conception Church, Clarksburg. Orders being taken Mondays-Fridays 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Final baking day. Cost is $12; to order, call Ethel at 304-629-9941.
WVNews
The 'Jewel of the Hills' has lost its shine
The West Virginia Constitution, Article VI, §37 states, “No law shall be passed after the election of any public officer, which shall operate to extend the term of his office.”. The last Clarksburg city council submitted to a public vote a charter amendment which moved the date of...
WVNews
Garrett County Health Department issues overdose alert
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has issued an overdose alert after learning there has been a recent increase in overdoses related to opiates in and around Garrett County. “While we are not certain what caused the spike at this time, the increase may be due to the...
WVNews
Md. police find dead woman in apartment of shooting suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Police officers in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., searching an apartment to apprehend a suspect in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk also discovered inside the body of a woman believed to be pregnant and who had been dead for some time, authorities said.
Comments / 0