Finals and updates of CIF State Championship Football Bowl Games
It’s a big night for Orange County high school, the final night of the high school football season as Northwood and Laguna Hills go for CIF state titles on the road and Sadddleback College hosts the open division final between Serra San Mateo and St. John Bosco at 8 p.m.
St. John Bosco vs. Serra preview, game tracker, live updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
Last year, Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) lost in its CIF Open Division Bowl Game to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). This Saturday, the Padres have the chance to knock off the team that defeated the previously top-ranked Monarchs in the 2022 CIF Southern Division I Championship when they take on St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). The last appearance Serra made in a CIF championship bowl game came in 2017, when it defeated Cajon (San Bernardino, Calif.), 38-14.
2022 Heisman Trophy: Full ballot results revealed
The 2022 Heisman Trophy was handed out Saturday night. This year, the prestigious honor went to USC QB Caleb Williams for his part in leading a turnaround with the Trojans. When the full ballot results were released, Williams beat out TCU QB Max Duggan with Duggan finishing in second. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett finished third and fourth, respectively.
California H.S. Is Playing In State Championship After Completing ZERO Passes This Season
Granada Hills Charter is playing in the California state championship this weekend without ever completing a pass all season. According to MaxPreps, Granada Hills has attempted seven passes in its 14 games, but none has found a receiver. I guess that's how you get a combined 3,964 yards on 344 carries from Dijon and Darrell Stanley.
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Compton's annual holiday parade returns
More than 1,000 residents are expected to come out and watch Compton's first Christmas parade since the pandemic started.The annual holiday tradition began 67 years ago and the Mayor of Compton, Emma Sharif, said she wants the community to be united again."Everybody will come out and get a chance to talk again, especially after pandemic, it will be a lot of people you haven't seen in awhile," said Mayor Sharif.The parade route will head down Compton Boulevard starting on Bullis Road and end on Alameda Street.This years theme is "A Miracle on Compton Boulevard" and bands from Compton and Inglewood Unified School Districts will be among those taking part.The parade will have two Grand Marshall's and they will be Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Former NFL star and SuperBowl Champion Jeron Johnson. Congresswoman Waters has served the area of South Los Angeles for over 30 years as a leader in the US House of Representatives and due to redistricting will now serve the City of Compton in the 43rd Congressional District. Jeron Johnson, a Compton native, played 7 years in the NFL including a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks.The parade starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and will end around 1 p.m.
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
Dave’s Hot Chicken Also Arriving in La Habra
The now multi-national chain has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot
Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'
Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC
Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
Barbecue, kaiseki, and tacos: Bill Addison names the best restaurants in (and around) LA
It’s the fourth year that Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison has composed the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list and he admits that the Sisphyan task grows more difficult each year. Addison eschews the alphabetical listing and returns to rankings. Among the top ten are chef Niki Nakayama’s composed kaiseki tasting at n/naka and Moo’s Craft Barbecue in Lincoln Heights but it’s chef Brandon Go’s tasting menu at Hayato, with its $350 per person price tag, that grabs the most coveted spot.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Heading to Mission Viejo
the team is hoping to open sometime in March of the new year
Behind the Beloved Bakery Simone’s Donuts
The bakery Simone’s Donuts on the corner of E Stearns St is a long-time staple in Long Beach and is continuing to flourish. Walking in, customers see a diverse assortment of donuts and croissants. On the wall are old photos and newspaper clippings. The menu consists of breakfast items...
Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram. The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
Pearl & The Oysters: ‘Pacific Avenue’
Let’s welcome newcomers Pearl & The Oysters, who settled in Los Angeles in 2020 full of hope for the future of their band. Once here, they found themselves in a huge city-turned-ghost town, and their only avenue of escape was a mental one. “Pacific Avenue” is their way of sharing what they experienced.
Lotto ticket sold in Diamond Bar mints new millionaire
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Diamond Bar Friday night matched five correct numbers, resulting in a ticket worth more than $1.5 million. The ticket, sold at a Circle K on North Diamond Bar Boulevard, matched all five winning numbers of 61-19-8-53-69, missing only the Mega number of 19, the California Lottery announced Saturday. […]
