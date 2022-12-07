ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, CA

CBS Sports

St. John Bosco vs. Serra preview, game tracker, live updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps

Last year, Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) lost in its CIF Open Division Bowl Game to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). This Saturday, the Padres have the chance to knock off the team that defeated the previously top-ranked Monarchs in the 2022 CIF Southern Division I Championship when they take on St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). The last appearance Serra made in a CIF championship bowl game came in 2017, when it defeated Cajon (San Bernardino, Calif.), 38-14.
SAN MATEO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Heisman Trophy: Full ballot results revealed

The 2022 Heisman Trophy was handed out Saturday night. This year, the prestigious honor went to USC QB Caleb Williams for his part in leading a turnaround with the Trojans. When the full ballot results were released, Williams beat out TCU QB Max Duggan with Duggan finishing in second. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett finished third and fourth, respectively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Compton's annual holiday parade returns

More than 1,000 residents are expected to come out and watch Compton's first Christmas parade since the pandemic started.The annual holiday tradition began 67 years ago and the Mayor of Compton, Emma Sharif, said she wants the community to be united again."Everybody will come out and get a chance to talk again, especially after pandemic, it will be a lot of people you haven't seen in awhile," said Mayor Sharif.The parade route will head down Compton Boulevard starting on Bullis Road and end on Alameda Street.This years theme is "A Miracle on Compton Boulevard" and bands from Compton and Inglewood Unified School Districts will be among those taking part.The parade will have two Grand Marshall's and they will be Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Former NFL star and SuperBowl Champion Jeron Johnson. Congresswoman Waters has served the area of South Los Angeles for over 30 years as a leader in the US House of Representatives and due to redistricting will now serve the City of Compton in the 43rd Congressional District. Jeron Johnson, a Compton native, played 7 years in the NFL including a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks.The parade starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and will end around 1 p.m.
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'

Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC

Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4

Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Barbecue, kaiseki, and tacos: Bill Addison names the best restaurants in (and around) LA

It’s the fourth year that Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison has composed the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list and he admits that the Sisphyan task grows more difficult each year. Addison eschews the alphabetical listing and returns to rankings. Among the top ten are chef Niki Nakayama’s composed kaiseki tasting at n/naka and Moo’s Craft Barbecue in Lincoln Heights but it’s chef Brandon Go’s tasting menu at Hayato, with its $350 per person price tag, that grabs the most coveted spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Behind the Beloved Bakery Simone’s Donuts

The bakery Simone’s Donuts on the corner of E Stearns St is a long-time staple in Long Beach and is continuing to flourish. Walking in, customers see a diverse assortment of donuts and croissants. On the wall are old photos and newspaper clippings. The menu consists of breakfast items...
LONG BEACH, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star

Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram. The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
CULVER CITY, CA
kcrw.com

Pearl & The Oysters: ‘Pacific Avenue’

Let’s welcome newcomers Pearl & The Oysters, who settled in Los Angeles in 2020 full of hope for the future of their band. Once here, they found themselves in a huge city-turned-ghost town, and their only avenue of escape was a mental one. “Pacific Avenue” is their way of sharing what they experienced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Lotto ticket sold in Diamond Bar mints new millionaire

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Diamond Bar Friday night matched five correct numbers, resulting in a ticket worth more than $1.5 million. The ticket, sold at a Circle K on North Diamond Bar Boulevard, matched all five winning numbers of 61-19-8-53-69, missing only the Mega number of 19, the California Lottery announced Saturday. […]
DIAMOND BAR, CA

