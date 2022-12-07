Read full article on original website
Senate passes marijuana medication bill
The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
Inside California’s new law allowing more people to seal old criminal records
An old criminal record can derail a person’s economic prospects for years. People who have served prison time often have a hard time finding jobs and qualifying for loans, while also facing higher rates of poverty. But in California, Senate Bill 731, recently signed into law, will expand the...
Oregon Measure 114 remains temporarily blocked by Harney County judge; state Supreme Court won’t intervene
The Oregon Supreme Court late Wednesday let stand a Harney County judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks the voter-approved gun control Measure 114 from taking effect as planned Thursday morning. At 4:52 p.m, state Supreme Court Presiding Justice Martha L. Walters issued a two-paragraph decision, denying the state attorney general’s...
GOP Lawmaker Behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Faces Prison Time Over Fraud Claims
The Republican state lawmaker who introduced legislation in Florida dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill will face trial early next year on fraud charges. A federal grand jury indicted him on six counts of money laundering and wire fraud charges Wednesday, prosecutors said. The indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, alleges Rep. Joe Harding, from north Florida, “knowingly” devised a scheme to claim COVID-related loans by claiming two of his businesses were active between between December 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021. The federal indictment alleges Harding committed two acts of wire fraud...
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress
Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Kevin Johnson's Final Words Before Missouri Execution
Johnson, 37, was sentenced to death for the 2005 killing of Kirkwood officer William McEntee.
Pinellas husband and wife who smoked in Capitol during riot sentenced to jail
A married couple from Largo who admitted entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced to jail time Friday. Marilyn Fassell, a 59-year-old nursing assistant who gained notoriety through a selfie she took while smoking a cigarette inside the building, was sentenced to 30 days and three years probation.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Black voters in Louisiana ‘embarrassed’ by state’s failure to pass anti-slavery amendment
Black voters in Louisiana are confused. Many are embarrassed. Some are angry. All seem to be concerned about how their state is being perceived after a constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery and forced indentured servitude failed to pass in the November election. That may be, in part, because the lawmaker...
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this year making it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has disagreed with a man's contention that he cannot now be prosecuted in Colorado under a longstanding law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
Legal experts predicted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will soon shut down the special master process in the Mar-a-Lago probe that was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The special master process ordered by Cannon, a Trump appointee, effectively allows former President Donald Trump to challenge the...
Rapper who bragged about getting rich off COVID-19 relief fraud sentenced to prison
LOS ANGELES — A rapper who bragged in a YouTube video about getting rich by committing COVID-19 fraud was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison on Wednesday. Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, of Memphis, Tennessee, also known by his stage name of Nuke Bizzle, was sentenced by a federal judge in California, The Washington Post reported.
A Federal Court Blocks Florida's Stop WOKE Act. Again.
On Thursday, a federal court decided that Florida cannot try to control what opinions public college professors can espouse in class—a decisive victory for opponents of the state's Individual Freedom Act, commonly known as the "Stop WOKE Act." A lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
Indicted Colorado County Clerk’s Deputy Agrees to Testify Against 2020 Election-Denying Boss in Voting Machine Data Breach Trial
With trial less than two months away, a Colorado county clerk accused of a voting machine-related data breach in service of 2020 election denial suffered another legal setback: Her ex-deputy agreed to testify against her. That deputy, Sandra Brown, entered into a cooperation deal with the government against her ex-boss:...
