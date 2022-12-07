ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Hill

Senate passes marijuana medication bill

The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Lawmaker Behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Faces Prison Time Over Fraud Claims

The Republican state lawmaker who introduced legislation in Florida dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill will face trial early next year on fraud charges. A federal grand jury indicted him on six counts of money laundering and wire fraud charges Wednesday, prosecutors said. The indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, alleges Rep. Joe Harding, from north Florida, “knowingly” devised a scheme to claim COVID-related loans by claiming two of his businesses were active between between December 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021. The federal indictment alleges Harding committed two acts of wire fraud...
FLORIDA STATE
Dee F. Cee

Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951

image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Reason.com

A Federal Court Blocks Florida's Stop WOKE Act. Again.

On Thursday, a federal court decided that Florida cannot try to control what opinions public college professors can espouse in class—a decisive victory for opponents of the state's Individual Freedom Act, commonly known as the "Stop WOKE Act." A lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Indicted Colorado County Clerk’s Deputy Agrees to Testify Against 2020 Election-Denying Boss in Voting Machine Data Breach Trial

With trial less than two months away, a Colorado county clerk accused of a voting machine-related data breach in service of 2020 election denial suffered another legal setback: Her ex-deputy agreed to testify against her. That deputy, Sandra Brown, entered into a cooperation deal with the government against her ex-boss:...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

