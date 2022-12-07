The Republican state lawmaker who introduced legislation in Florida dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill will face trial early next year on fraud charges. A federal grand jury indicted him on six counts of money laundering and wire fraud charges Wednesday, prosecutors said. The indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, alleges Rep. Joe Harding, from north Florida, “knowingly” devised a scheme to claim COVID-related loans by claiming two of his businesses were active between between December 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021. The federal indictment alleges Harding committed two acts of wire fraud...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO