'Executing better,' but Kentucky still must find its tempo
Mark Twain popularized the saying: "There are three kinds o lies – lies, damned lies, and statistics.”. Welcome to Kentucky’s basketball season, now 7-2 following a 69-59 victory over Yale on Saturday afternoon. Coach John Calipari said a few weeks back that this UK team needs to be...
Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky
The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class. Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday: DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in ...
Deion Sanders tabs Vanderbilt staffer as Colorado director of recruiting, per report
New Colorado head coach Deion Sanders made another addition to his coaching staff Saturday by hiring Darrius Darden-Box as the Buffs' director of recruiting, according to Matt Zenitz. Darden-Box served previously as Vanderbilt’s associate director of high school scouting and has been on the Commodore’s staff since 2018. Darden-Box confirmed his departure with a statement on social media.
Eastern Progress
EKU football makes plans for FBS move
Rixon Lane, director of EKU Sports communications, confirmed EKU Football is working to move to the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). “As reported by ESPN today, EKU is actively working towards a move to FBS football along with the other football-playing institutions within the ASUN and WAC (Western Athletic Conference). EKU’s main objective has been, and will continue to be, providing the best possible situation and opportunities for our student-athletes, programs and university community,” said Lane on Friday night.
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
aseaofblue.com
UK Basketball vs. Louisville rivalry facts
This year’s Kentucky vs. Louisville showdown will be a bit unusual: one of the teams will be favored very, very heavily. With the Redbirds off to an 0-8 start and cementing themselves as one of the worst power conference teams in the country, most Kentucky fans aren’t worried about losing the game.
Second UK football player drops out of upcoming bowl game
LEXINGTON, Ky. — There are now two high-profile University of Kentucky football players that have pulled out of the upcoming bowl game on New Year's Eve. Running Back Chris Rodriguez has announced he will not play for Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. Rodriguez has an impressive...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox56news.com
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
WKYT 27
Man arrested after standoff in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Lexington. Police say Christopher Williams was wanted on multiple warrants from outside Fayette County. Officers went to a home on Old House Road to search for him around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police say...
WKYT 27
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
fox56news.com
$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
247Sports
