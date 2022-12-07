Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
wwnytv.com
A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual Shop with a Cop. The morning started at the Public Safety Building where more than 60 kids, a record number, were paired...
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
wxhc.com
County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found
Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
Fulton Announces The Return Of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday Dec. 14, 29 Businesses Participating
FULTON, NY – After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, announced Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity...
wwnytv.com
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
rochesterregional.org
Dr Howland Joins SLH Emergency Departments
POTSDAM, NY – Board Certified Emergency Medicine physician Todd Howland, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s medical team and will be providing emergency care at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals. Dr. Howland previously served as the Emergency Department Medical Director at Massena Memorial Hospital as a locum physician...
wwnytv.com
WPBS Holiday Auction underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WPBS is holding its annual Holiday Auction. Development director Deborah Bleier says bidding is underway. The auction began airing Thursday night. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. You can check out the items and register to bid at wpbstv.org/auction.
localsyr.com
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office debuts newly redesigned vehicle
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has redesigned one of its vehicles to highlight community programs and organizations. The office’s community relations coordinator drives the SUV to various events throughout the year. There are logos on the vehicle for autism awareness, domestic violence awareness, the Oneida County Ascend program and others.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police: Local man allegedly brandished knife, made threatening gestures towards staff members at local educational center
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of menacing after brandishing a knife in a local educational center, authorities say. On Tuesday, Lowville Village Police announced the arrest of Cooper Hoppel, 19, of Carthage, NY. He is officially charged with menacing in the second-degree. Police say Hoppel allegedly brandished a...
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
wwnytv.com
Here’s what taxpayers would get if city does $3.4M Watertown Golf Club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown taxpayers are getting their first glimpse of exactly what they’d be getting if city lawmakers decide to buy the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. A special city council meeting has been called for Monday at 7 p.m. to approve an asset purchase...
wwnytv.com
Hermon gets its bank back
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened a new branch location on Church Street in Hermon Wednesday. It’s in the former Community Bank building. Credit union officials say having this location will help local people stay in town to do their banking. “One of the...
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to celebrate the holiday season. Theresa is where the Theresa Small Business Coalition hosted its first-ever “Light the Night” parade, from the village’s water tower to its gazebo. And in Cape Vincent, the village held it’s annual Christmas...
WKTV
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
wwnytv.com
Donations to Salvation Army’s red kettles will be matched penny for penny Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you drop money into the Salvation Army’s red kettles on Friday, your donation will be doubled. Drop in $10 and it becomes $20 because your donation to the local Salvation Army will be matched penny for penny by the national organization. It’s part...
wwnytv.com
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
wwnytv.com
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
Comments / 1