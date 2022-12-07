San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Friday that Garoppolo (foot) isn't a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 49ers have already utilized six of their eight maximum in-season activations from IR, and with Elijah Mitchell (knee) hopeful to be back for the playoffs, the team has little maneuvering room left. Lynch also said it's "highly unlikely" Garoppolo plays again this season, echoing what head coach Kyle Shanahan had to say about the matter Wednesday. Garoppolo is working his way back from a broken left foot, and since he won't require surgery to address the injury, he appears to have at least a small chance of returning during the playoffs as long as he avoids any setbacks and if the 49ers make a deep run. In the meantime, the 49ers will proceed with rookie Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO