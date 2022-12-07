Read full article on original website
Lightning's Brayden Point: Three-game goal streak
Point scored the go-ahead goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Florida. Early in the third, he spun away from Sam Bennett near the net after taking a feed from Nikita Kucherov, and then wired it past Sergei Bobrovsky. Point also put in the GWG in overtime when the first meeting of these two teams this season. He's on a three-game goal streak (four goals/points) and has 14 on the season.
Winnipeg Jets activate defenseman Logan Stanley
Good news on the injury front for the Winnipeg Jets as they will be getting an important piece of their blueline back. The team announced they have activated defenseman Logan Stanley off of IR. Stanley had been on IR since November 2 with a fractured foot, but has not played since October 24.
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson leaves game with injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that Nick Robertson will not complete Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings after suffering a shoulder injury. The injury occurred midway through the first period. Kings defenseman Matt Roy hit Robertson into the boards hard near the Toronto net. Roy was given an interference penalty on the play.
Calgary Flames forward Kevin Rooney clears waivers, assigned to AHL; Radim Zohorna recalled from AHL
Rooney, 29, is in the first year of a two-year deal that he signed as a free agent this summer that pays him $1.3 million against the cap. He’s played on the fourth line, dressing for 17 games and registering one assist. He hasn’t played a ton, and when he has played his line has been the victim of Darryl Sutter’s bench-shortening, so his ice time hasn’t been terribly high and you can imagine it’s been tough to play into a rhythm. So he heads to the Wranglers, where presumably he’ll play more regularly and consistently and hopefully get into a groove. While he’s on the farm, the Flames will carry a $175,000 cap penalty.
Flyers' Tony DeAngelo to be a healthy scratch vs. Golden Knights
The Philadelphia Flyers are going to get Cam York into the lineup to the joy of many fans. The way they are doing it, though, will cause some eyebrows to raise around the league. Tony DeAngelo will be a healthy scratch tonight. DeAngelo, 27, has recorded points in each of...
Is It Time for a Change Between the Pipes for the Detroit Red Wings?
The Detroit Red Wings dropped a tough one to the Florida Panthers last night by a score of 5-1. I found myself asking the question during the game is it time for a change at goalie? Ville Husso is the clear-cut number 1 for this team and if the playoffs started tomorrow, he would be in net every game, but what about the backup situation? Right now, it is Alex Nedeljkovic but there has been a lot said for how Magnus Hellberg and how he has looked playing in Grand Rapids so is there a conversation for a change?
Red Wings’ Top Defenceman Is Undeniably Hronek, Not Seider
The Detroit Red Wings have had both positive and negative surprises to begin this season. After a rookie-of-the-year season, Moritz Seider has yet to elevate his game and overcome the dreaded sophomore slump. He’s a young player and regression is normal. If the season were to end today, I...
The bidding for Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn has to start at a first round pick
As hard as snowfall has hit the Lower Mainland in recent weeks, the trade winds have been hitting even harder. Several members of the Vancouver Canucks have taken their turn in the “being shopped” spotlight throughout the 2022/23 season. JT Miller, Conor Garland, Bo Horvat, and Brock Boeser have each been the subject of intense speculation already, and that’s certain to continue.
TONY DEANGELO TO BE HEALTHY SCRATCHED AS YOUNG DEFENDER MAKES SEASON DEBUT
One of new head coach John Tortorella's first major moves with the Philadelphia Flyers was sending defenseman Cam York to the minors. The move came as a shock to many, as the former 14th overall pick is considered by many the Flyers' top prospect. So far in the AHL, York...
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall to have hearing for high stick on Kings' Sean Durzi
Match penalties given for intent to injure come with an automatic review from the league, meaning the NHL has some work to do following the Toronto Maple Leafs-Los Angeles Kings game Thursday night. Pierre Engvall will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for his high stick on Sean Durzi, which earned him a five-minute major and an early trip to the showers.
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
Former first-round pick, four others placed on waivers
It’s a busy Thursday on the waiver wire, as Kevin Rooney of the Calgary Flames, Tyler Benson of the Edmonton Oilers, Martin Kaut of the Colorado Avalanche and Ryan Carpenter of the New York Rangers are all available for claim, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Boston Bruins defenseman...
Red Wings' Olli Maatta: Dealing with illness
Maatta will miss Thursday's game against Florida because of an illness. Maatta has two goals, 10 points, 44 blocks and 29 hits in 25 games this season. Gustav Lindstrom is ready to return from an undisclosed injury, so he'll help fill the void left by Maatta's absence.
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
