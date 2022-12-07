Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
WKRC
Bengals safety Bates fined for supposedly faking injury in Chiefs game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Late in the first half of last Sunday's 27-24 Bengals win over the Chiefs, Kansas City had the ball first-and-goal from the Bengals 1 when the Bengals began hastily shuffling defensive personnel in and out of the game only to be spared a penalty when safety Jessie Bates suddenly went down on his back.
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Mizzou Pledge Littlejohn Returning to Columbia for Official Visit
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
Prominent Quarterback Coach Reveals 'Next' Patrick Mahomes
The unprecedented success of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about every NFL team scrambling to find a prospect who can become as good as him. For quarterback guru Tom House though, there's a clear candidate for "the next Mahomes." Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, House made the case that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be "the second coming of Pat Mahomes."
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Broncos
Kansas City's Friday practice sheds some new light on potential availability for Sunday.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) questionable for Week 14
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable for Week 14's game against the Denver Broncos. Toney continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will have a chance to return to action after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to see 5.0 targets against Denver.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Bengals
The Cleveland Browns have won back-to-back games for the first time this season after they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans in succession. With Deshaun Watson as their veritable starter, the Browns hope they can win their third straight game when they face the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will keep the Browns’ playoff hopes alive. Here are our Browns Week 14 predictions as they take on the Bengals.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
Missouri Blown Out By Kansas In Border War Reunion
The latest entry of the hardwood Border War was a bit anti climactic
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday
Burks (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since exiting early in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Eagles with the concussion. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy lineups should have an alternative ready to go. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts failed to consistent produce useful numbers when Burks was sidelined Weeks 5 through 9.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't be placed on IR
San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Friday that Garoppolo (foot) isn't a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 49ers have already utilized six of their eight maximum in-season activations from IR, and with Elijah Mitchell (knee) hopeful to be back for the playoffs, the team has little maneuvering room left. Lynch also said it's "highly unlikely" Garoppolo plays again this season, echoing what head coach Kyle Shanahan had to say about the matter Wednesday. Garoppolo is working his way back from a broken left foot, and since he won't require surgery to address the injury, he appears to have at least a small chance of returning during the playoffs as long as he avoids any setbacks and if the 49ers make a deep run. In the meantime, the 49ers will proceed with rookie Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Officially questionable
Queen (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Queen, who picked up a thigh bruise in Week 13, logged a full practice Friday after back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 14 prep. Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, the third-year linebacker said Wednesday that he's "pretty sure" he'll play Sunday, so given his comments earlier in the week and his participation Friday, it appears like Queen, barring a setback, will play against the Steelers. Across 12 appearances, Queen has totaled 85 tackles, four sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: No longer ill
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Hill is no longer ill and will return to practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Hill sat out Thursday's session with the ailment, but his return to practice Friday should put him in good position to play Sunday. Hill has yet to miss a game this season and leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,379).
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
Comments / 0