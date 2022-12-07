Read full article on original website
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
Cowboys vs. Texans predictions: Odds and picks for Battle of Texas
Our NFL betting writer offers best betting picks and predictions for Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, scheduled to air live at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. A one-way pendulum type of setup awaits the Texans and Cowboys. Dallas is steamrolling the competition, and the Texans have six double-digit losses this season with a virtual lock on the No. 1 overall draft pick. Below we break down the battle for Texas… Cowboys vs. Texans picks Cowboys cover first-quarter spread (-4) at -119 with Caesars SportsbookBoth teams to score 10 total points or more (No) at +140 with Caesars SportsbookDallas defense...
Stephen Curry leaves LeBron James off his all-time starting five, takes Magic Johnson as backcourt partner
Stephen Curry was just named Sports Illustrated's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year, and during his conversation with SI he was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup. There was one stipulation: Curry had to include himself, which isn't really a stretch as it is getting harder and harder to make a case for anyone else as the greatest point guard ever.
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 14 assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double for the reigning MVP. He is starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season. While there is a chance he doesn't end up as the number one player this season, managers need not worry too much given he is a near lock to finish inside the top five.
No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta. Auburn (8-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 2019-2020 season 15-0, is coming off a 93-66 win over visiting Colgate on Friday. Memphis (7-2) extended its winning streak to five games with an 87-71 victory over visiting Little Rock on Tuesday.
San Antonio takes on Miami, aims to end 11-game slide
San Antonio Spurs (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Miami as losers of 11 in a row. The Heat are 9-5 in home games. Miami is 2-4 in games decided by 10...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
NFL Week 14: Lions vs. Vikings, Seahawks vs. Panthers predictions
The Wildcat returns for his 26th season in The Post. Including the 1997-2021 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 674-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes LIONS (-2.5) over Vikings The Lions have been creeping closer to their Minnesota NFC divisional foes who have long tortured them. Detroit has been winning stat battles while losing wars in this series. Home side approaching top form, have drawn even and could take charge from here. Jared Goff and the Lions offense can take advantage of a Vikings’ secondary that has displayed vulnerabilities, while Lions get healthier. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how to bet on the NFLGet the latest Super Bowl 2023 Odds SEAHAWKS (-4.5) over Panthers Don’t want to chase numbers too aggressively on this competitive card, but Geno Smith and the ’Hawks remain in solid groove, and not sold Panthers can come up with right answers against this peaking foe. Seattle is clearly ahead on the learning curve. Now is the time to advance with Pete Carroll and Co. Last week: 1-1. Bengals (W), Dolphins (L). Season: 12-13-1.
LOOK: Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz holds sign trolling Kansas basketball over NCAA violations
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has garnered a slight reputation for trolling during his time with the Tigers, and now he's taking it to the hardwood. During Missouri's basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Drinkwitz poked fun at the Jayhawks over the NCAA investigation currently centered around the program. In...
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another big scoring effort Saturday
Lillard ended Saturday's 124-118 win over Minnesota with 36 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 15-15 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 41 minutes. After scoring 40 points against Denver on Thursday, Lillard stormed out of the gate with 11 points in the first quarter Saturday. He kept the scoring going throughout the contest, though his best work came from the charity stripe, where he went 15-for-15. Lillard also dished eight dimes, giving him 20 assists, 76 points and four thefts over his past two games.
Warriors being rewarded for patience with Jonathan Kuminga, who is starting to shine on both ends
The Golden State Warriors blew a four-point lead the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, dropping a game they had completely in hand, 124-123, to fall back to .500 for the season at 13-13. Nobody was happy about the meltdown. Least of all Steve Kerr, who spoke with palpable frustration afterward.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Remains out
Markkanen (illness) will sit out Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen will miss a third consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness which should allow for Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler to remain in the starting lineup. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Tuesday against New Orleans.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Houston Rockets (7-17) visit the San Antonio Spurs (6-18) on Thursday. Action tips off at 8:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Spurs prediction and pick. Houston has won two of their last three games yet still sit in 14th place in the Western...
Spurs surge past Rockets, snap 11-game skid
Keldon Johnson scored 32 points and Tre Jones added 26 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat the visiting Houston
Warriors' dominant win over Celtics shows glimpse of potential postseason juggernaut waiting to be unleashed
SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson's washed. Jordan Poole was a one-year wonder. The defense isn't the same. The young guys just aren't ready. The rotation is a mess. We've all heard some version of these storylines as the Golden State Warriors plodded along to a .500 record through the first six weeks of the season, seemingly nursing a lingering hangover from last June's championship run. And on Saturday night they were scheduled to run into a buzzsaw, a 21-5 Boston Celtics team that was leading the league in wins, offensive efficiency and net rating. The meeting was the first since Golden State beat Boston in last season's NBA Finals. A Celtics win, and they'd be hearing the "changing of the guard" narrative every day until their next matchup in Boston in mid-January.
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
Miami faces Detroit, looks for 6th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (6-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 222. BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Heat play Detroit. The Heat are 7-8 in Eastern...
College football winners, losers of 2022 season: Alabama hits floor under Nick Saban, TCU shatters CFP mold
The regular season is over and the bowl schedule is set, so it's time to look back at the teams and people that will stick with us from the 2022 college football season. If there's one thing we learned this year -- heck, if there's one thing we learn every year -- it's that so little of what we expect to happen actually comes to fruition.
