The Wildcat returns for his 26th season in The Post. Including the 1997-2021 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 674-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes LIONS (-2.5) over Vikings The Lions have been creeping closer to their Minnesota NFC divisional foes who have long tortured them. Detroit has been winning stat battles while losing wars in this series. Home side approaching top form, have drawn even and could take charge from here. Jared Goff and the Lions offense can take advantage of a Vikings’ secondary that has displayed vulnerabilities, while Lions get healthier. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how to bet on the NFLGet the latest Super Bowl 2023 Odds SEAHAWKS (-4.5) over Panthers Don’t want to chase numbers too aggressively on this competitive card, but Geno Smith and the ’Hawks remain in solid groove, and not sold Panthers can come up with right answers against this peaking foe. Seattle is clearly ahead on the learning curve. Now is the time to advance with Pete Carroll and Co. Last week: 1-1. Bengals (W), Dolphins (L). Season: 12-13-1.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO