Packers playoff rooting guide: Who can help Green Bay in Week 14?
The Green Bay Packers are 5-8 and entering Week 14 with a four percent chance of making the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight. Matt LaFleur’s team has a bye this week, so there’s nothing the Packers can do to help their chances. But even if the Packers win out over...
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Could the Detroit Lions draft Jared Goff 2.0?
Could the Detroit Lions draft the next Jared Goff?Writer compares C.J. Stroud to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the big question for the Detroit Lions was, “can Jared Goff do enough to be their quarterback of the future?” Goff has certainly had his ups and downs so far this season, but through his first 12 games in 2022, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,022 yards and 19 TDs to go along with seven interceptions. Personally, I think Goff has certainly upped his game this season, but I’ve not yet decided if I want him as the Lions QB of the future. That being said, if I had to make a prediction, I would bet the Lions take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. But could the Lions actually end up selecting the next… Jared Goff?
Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Returns to action
Jacobs (hand) returned to Thursday's game against the Rams, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Jacobs was forced out of the contest after suffering a hand injury, but he ultimately missed one only series. The running back was seen shaking his hand due to apparent discomfort shortly after retaking the field but subsequently did not exit the game and has continued to serve as the Raiders' lead back.
Raiders at Rams: TNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their faint playoffs hopes - and perhaps coach Josh McDaniels' job - alive with a three-game winning streak. They take that momentum to Los Angeles on Thursday night to face the Rams (3-9), who are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC. The Rams tabled any hopes of a Super Bowl repeat long ago with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the shelf, along with...
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Slated to undergo tests on finger
Jacobs is set to undergo tests on his injured pinkie finger, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The report adds that X-Rays the running back had during Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Rams were negative and that Jacobs was able to play through his injury after his finger was popped back into place. In any case, with the Raiders on a short week, Jacobs has some added healing time ahead of the team's Dec. 18 contest against the Patriots.
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
Five bold predictions for NFL Week 14: Lions and Vikings dent the scoreboard, Cowboys set sack record
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season already got off to a fascinating start, as the Baker Mayfield-led (!) Los Angeles Rams staged a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. We've got a fascinating slate of games ahead on Sunday and Monday, and there will surely...
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
Detroit Lions Rooting guide for Week 14 begins with Thursday Night Football
Each week, we release our latest Detroit Lions Rooting Guide with the hopes of guiding Lions’ fans as to which teams they should be rooting for. Until the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention, we focus on which teams need to lose in order to help them get to the playoffs. If the Lions are eliminated, we then shift gears to rooting for a higher draft pick. (But to be honest, I am ALWAYS rooting for the Lion to win, regardless of their record. Yes, I have a sickness). That being said, our full Week 14 Rooting Guide will be released in the coming days, but Lions fans will have some rooting work to do on Thursday Night Football.
No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta. Auburn (8-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 2019-2020 season 15-0, is coming off a 93-66 win over visiting Colgate on Friday. Memphis (7-2) extended its winning streak to five games with an 87-71 victory over visiting Little Rock on Tuesday.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't be placed on IR
San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Friday that Garoppolo (foot) isn't a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 49ers have already utilized six of their eight maximum in-season activations from IR, and with Elijah Mitchell (knee) hopeful to be back for the playoffs, the team has little maneuvering room left. Lynch also said it's "highly unlikely" Garoppolo plays again this season, echoing what head coach Kyle Shanahan had to say about the matter Wednesday. Garoppolo is working his way back from a broken left foot, and since he won't require surgery to address the injury, he appears to have at least a small chance of returning during the playoffs as long as he avoids any setbacks and if the 49ers make a deep run. In the meantime, the 49ers will proceed with rookie Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback.
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
