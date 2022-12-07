THN On The 'Dub': Sabres Prospects in the WHL and WJC Camp

Carol Schram and Lizz Child discuss Canada's world juniors camp roster, Buffalo Sabres prospects, big WHL trades, Connor Bedard and more.

Matthew Savoie is a Buffalo Sabres prospect who some say was snubbed from Team Canada's world juniors camp roster. Zachary Peters

On this week's episode of The Hockey News On The 'Dub' Podcast with Carol Schram and Lizz Child:

- The Seattle Thunderbirds, Victoria Royals and Edmonton Oil Kings all made some trades.

- Who are the WHL players invited to Team Canada's world juniors camp? Who are some snubs?

WHL Headlines: More Trades, Teddy Bear Toss and More (; 13:53)

- The Teddy Bear Tosses have begun, with news from Calgary and Spokane.

- Brandon Wheat Kings players Jake Chiasson, Calder Anderson, Nolan Ritchie and Ben Thornton are all the first stars of the week for successfully assisting a man in distress.

- The Buffalo Sabres are the NHL team profile of the week. Matthew Savoie is one of the Sabres' prospects in the WHL and is considered one of the snubs from the Canadian world juniors roster.

Matthew Savoie and Buffalo's WHL Prospects (; 3:13)

- And more, including the weekly Connor Bedard report. Trade rumors are circulating around him, but he likely won't be traded ahead of the Jan. 10 trade deadline.

Here are more of our podcasts from the last week:

- The Hockey News Podcast : Analyzing World Junior Camp Rosters

- The Hockey News On The 'Q' : QMJHL Hall of Fame and Canucks 'Q' Alumni

- The Hockey News On The 'A' : Shane Wright Aims To Be a 'Difference-Maker' (Team Profile: Edmonton Oilers)

- The Hockey News On The 'E' : Sebastian Cossa Adjusts to the ECHL (Team Profile: Vegas Golden Knights)

- The Hockey News On The 'O' : Top Five NHL Draft Prospects in the OHL (Team Profile: Tampa Bay Lightning)

- The Hockey News On The 'Dub' : Previewing Canadian World Juniors Forwards (Team profiles: Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins)