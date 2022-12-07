ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Googled These TV Shows The Most In 2022

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Netflix, HBO

It's been a big year on your TV screen . Eddie totally shredded on the guitar in the Upside Down on Stranger Things , Maddie confronted Cassie about sleeping with Nate on Euphoria and Belly broke the internet when she was forced to choose between Jeremiah and Conrad on The Summer I Turned Pretty .

That being said, it's been a big year on Google , too.

The search engine released its annual "Year in Search" roundup and it's clear TV shows played a huge role. The No. 1 Googled show of 2022 was Euphoria , starring Zendaya , Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer . Stranger Things and The Watcher rounded out the top three. We also saw an appearance of everyone's favorite con artist Anna Delvey when Inventing Anna rolled in at No. 4, followed by the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon . Not surprisingly, Yellowstone and Obi-Wan Kenobi also cracked the top 10.

Here's a look at the most Googled TV shows of 2022:

  1. Euphoria
  2. Stranger Things
  3. The Watcher
  4. Inventing Anna
  5. House of the Dragon
  6. Moon Knight
  7. Yellowstone
  8. The Summer I Turned Pretty
  9. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  10. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

If you also dedicated yourself to longer forms of media this year, here's a look at the top 10 most searched movies of 2022:

  1. Encanto
  2. Thor: Love and Thunder
  3. Top Gun: Maverick
  4. The Batman
  5. Everything Everywhere All at Once
  6. Black Adam
  7. Jurassic World Dominion
  8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  9. Morbius
  10. Turning Red

Check out the full report .

