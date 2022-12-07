Read full article on original website
anthony miller
3d ago
did they let him out on cashless Bond on their own recognizance
Reply(2)
14
al jager
3d ago
interesting, a story about religious hate from a network (NBC) that hates all things non-liberal......
Reply(4)
4
2 accused in alleged plot to attack Jews in New York appear in court
NEW YORK - Two men were indicted on charges relating to an alleged plan to attack the Jewish community in Manhattan. CBS2's Alice Gainer was in the courtroom. Christopher Brown, 21, of Long Island, entered the courtroom in handcuffs. Manhattan resident Matthew Mahrer, 22, out on bail, walked over and joined him. They entered not guilty pleas. Both are charged in a New York supreme court indictment with conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon. Link: Read the indictmentBrown is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon as a crime of terrorism, and making a terroristic threat as a hate crime. According to the indictment,...
Former NYPD officer sentenced to 25 years to life in freezing death of 8-year-old son
A former New York City police officer whose 8-year-old son died after he was forced to sleep in the family's freezing garage, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Thursday. Michael Valva, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a...
Group of 5 men assault workers at Bronx deli, steal $4K in cash
A group of five men allegedly robbed a Bronx deli Wednesday, stealing thousands of dollars and assaulting the two employees, authorities said.
A man in New York has been arrested and charged with hate crime after Jewish father and son were targeted in BB gun shooting, official says
Police in New York have arrested a man accused of firing a BB gun at a Jewish father and son who were out grocery shopping, a law enforcement official told CNN. The alleged shooter is charged with assault as a hate crime, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment and assault, according to the official.
Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
NBC New York
Woman, Ex Accused in $1 Million Revenge Scheme Targeting Long Island, NYC Homes
A Manhattan man and Connecticut woman who once dated allegedly teamed up to burglarize two homes belonging to an apparently wealthy victim who was romantically involved with another of the allegedly scorned woman's ex-lovers, prosecutors on Long Island say. The proceeds of the crimes topped $1 million. Suffolk County District...
pix11.com
Queens man's stroke caught on camera: 'the most terrifying thing I've ever experienced'
A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who managed to capture the life-threatening moment on camera. Queens man’s stroke caught on camera: ‘the most terrifying …. A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who...
NYC correction captain fined after subordinates paid him via GoFundMe
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island. He had been suspended without pay for use of excessive force. [ more › ]
Nonprofit double dutch team hoping to inspire kids to jump higher in life
Kimberly Prince-Sylla started the nonprofit Jump 4 Jerry after her son was fatally hit by a car. Kimberly then started a jump rope team in Jersey City to honor Jerry, who loved to double dutch. Lester Holt shares the story of Kimberly and the team.Dec. 10, 2022.
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down Outside Bed-Stuy Public Housing Complex: Cops
Brooklyn detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 24-year-old man near a public housing complex early on Monday afternoon. At this time, police sources did not indicate whether this homicide is connected to the deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
NYC nurse Tracy McCarter, who says she killed husband in self defense, has murder case dropped
A Manhattan judge Friday dropped a second degree murder charge against a nurse who stabbed her husband to death in what she claims was self-defense — blasting District Attorney Alvin Bragg for refusing to allow the case to move forward. New York Supreme Court Justice Diane Kiesel said she didn’t toss Tracy McCarter’s indictment on its merits — but rather because Bragg reversed course last month and declined to prosecute her. “The Court finds no compelling reason to dismiss the indictment, but for the District Attorney’s unwillingness to proceed,” she wrote in the decision. “It is not in the interest of justice for...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Police Officer Arrested for Threatening Ex-Boyfriend with Gun over Childcare Dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police. Giovanni Bailey, 27, was arguing with his ex-boyfriend about child care when he put a gun on the dresser and […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
Remains of teen who went missing 50 years ago in Bloomfield finally identified
The family of an Essex County teen who went missing 50 years ago is finally getting some answers.
Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence
Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19, Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
Judge to decide this week on prosecuting nurse accused of killing estranged husband
NEW YORK - An Upper West Side nurse awaiting trial on charges she killed her estranged husband will have to wait a few more days to find out whether or not a judge will dismiss the murder indictment against her. Supporters were in the courtroom. They maintain she's a domestic abuse survivor who acted in self-defense. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, 47-year-old Tracy McCarter left the courtroom without answering questions. Minutes earlier, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg spoke with the state supreme court judge. "What you want to do now is to dismiss this case outright, is that correct?" the judge asked. "Yes, your honor,"...
thesource.com
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
