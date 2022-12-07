Read full article on original website
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley suggested Republicans won't treat Herschel Walker as a "full member of the Senate" if he wins his runoff election. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
Former President Donald Trump is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans not winning more seats in the U.S. Senate, as their chances of flipping a majority in the chamber become more unlikely. On Friday evening, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican challenger Blake Masters,...
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says there's 'a real risk' that the new GOP majority in the chamber will be 'hijacked by the extremists'
"They have not articulated a vision for addressing the economic concerns of the American people," Jeffries said of House Republicans to CNN.
Christie blasts Trump over Georgia Senate loss
“Herschel Walker is his creation,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said of Donald Trump.
NBC News
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
RNC’s McDaniel calls for GOP voters to rally around the party’s candidates
Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, called for unity among members of the party after a lackluster showing in the midterm elections delivered a narrow GOP majority in the House but failed to take control of the Senate. McDaniel, who is up for reelection in January, warned that “infighting” among members of her party will pave the way to victory for Democratic candidates in future elections. “We can’t hate each other so much that we forget what the Democrats are doing to this country. We can’t be so mad at each other that we say, ‘I’m not going to...
Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats
Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer was unanimously elected Thursday for another term as Senate Democratic leader, helming a bolstered 51-seat majority for a new era of divided government in Congress but intent on "getting things done" for the country. Senate Democrats met behind closed doors at...
KIMT
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats
Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) says gas pipeline regulations are overly burdensome and get in the way of domestic energy production. “If we have it domestically, if we’re blessed in a way that very few places in the world are, why not access what we have and create jobs,” Kelly said.
Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lead candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Trump was an "illegitimate" president.
Sheridan Media
Lummis Tapped as Next Senate Western Caucus Chair
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced Thursday that she will take the gavel as chairman of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress. She succeeds Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Lummis said Wyoming issues are western...
Schumer says Sinema flip won’t affect Dem control of the Senate, subpoena power intact
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party would have little impact on the chamber's business next Congress.
Washington Examiner
Senate Democrats prepare to flex new subpoena power
For all the focus on House Republicans’ plans to flex their investigative muscles next year in the majority, Senate Democrats unlocked their ability to do the same this week with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection victory in Georgia. That’s because the outright majority Warnock clinched for Senate Democrats will...
Republicans ‘disappointed’ after Georgia Senate flop but most won’t blame Trump
Republican Senators were split on how much to blame former president Donald Trump on Wednesday after they failed to flip a single Senate seat in the 2022 midterm election.Republican nominee Herschel Walker fell short in Georgia’s runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock on Tuesday. “Well, we're disappointed about it. You know, obviously we had high hopes that that would be a seat that we could flip,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune said. Republicans also failed to flip Senate seats in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire, while Democrats won an open seat in Pennsylvania. In almost every instance,...
Eyes on 2024: Dems spike the football, GOPers point fingers
Tuesday’s Democratic victory in the Georgia Senate runoff has led to a predictable response — a Democratic victory lap and Republican recriminations. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took a victory lap Wednesday, praising the party’s “great candidates” over “MAGA Republicans,” and looked toward 2024, where he said President Biden would be “very helpful” to Democrats during a cycle with a tough Senate map.
