Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
'Tripledemic' leading to long wait times at emergency rooms
"We are seeing about almost a thousand cases a week right now of influenza, which is very abnormal for this point in the season," said Dr. Gemma Downham.
NJ Flu Epidemic Keeps Getting Worse
Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
Health experts recommending mask wearing amid rises in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases
Doctors at NYU Langone Hospital say these three respiratory viruses are on the rise around the country and here in New York City.
N.J. reports 2,204 COVID cases and 22 deaths, the most single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,204 COVID-19 cases and 22 confirmed deaths on Friday. It’s the highest number of single-day fatalities from COVID-19 in New Jersey since Feb. 18, when the state reported 24 deaths. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.44 on Friday, up from 0.88 last...
COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
N.J. reports 2,340 COVID cases, 10 deaths as number of positive tests continues to rise
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,340 COVID-19 cases and 10 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state’s average number of daily cases continues to increase, the data shows. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.61 on Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. The Department of Health has not released...
Poverty in NY worse than national levels: Comptroller
NEW YORK - A new report by the New York State Comptroller's office argues that poverty in the state is actually worse than in the rest of the nation, with racial minorities faring the worst. "Since 2014, poverty rates in New York have surpassed the national average," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli...
A lot of NJ kids are sick right now, but cold medicine is scarce
Is your child "under the weather" at the moment? They are not alone. From flu to COVID, from stomach bugs to upper respiratory viruses, "sick season" has been raging extra-early this year. Doctors' offices across New Jersey have been packed for almost a month now. Especially concerning is an uptick...
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year
Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law
It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
California expanding guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women
A guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women is expanding in California. The Abundant Birth Project, a San Francisco Department of Public Health program operated in partnership with Expecting Justice, will launch next year in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and will continue in San Francisco. "For...
‘Dangerous’ anti-Muslim messaging remains a mystery
Muslim leaders in New Jersey say that they still haven’t gotten any answers as to who was behind a billboard truck that drove around the parking lots of four Islamic centers and mosques displaying anti-Muslim images.
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly
Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
Your Rights as a Landlord in NJ
How to protect your right as a landlord in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. Common problems landlords face, the struggle of being a landlord in NJ, and more helpful hints to protect your rights s a landlord in NJ.
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United States
The words "friendly" and "New Jersey" do not usually go hand in hand. That's why we were pretty shocked to find out that a small NJ town made it onto this year's list of Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Two North Jersey men who ran Parsippany lab indicted in alleged COVID-19 kickback scheme
A pair of North Jersey men were indicted Wednesday in an alleged COVID-19 testing kickback scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Four people in total were involved in the alleged scheme tied to a testing lab in Parsippany called Metpath Laboratories, the office said. Court documents claim Abid Syed, of East Hanover, and Tariq Din, of Saddle River, operated the lab and paid kickbacks to "marketers" for testing referrals.
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy surgery a success, governor at home recovering
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy underwent minor surgery on Wednesday without incident, according to his office. Murphy, 65, was released from the hospital after his surgery and, as of Wednesday evening, was recuperating at his home.
