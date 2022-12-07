ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

CBS Philly

Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Flu Epidemic Keeps Getting Worse

Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
PIX11

COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Poverty in NY worse than national levels: Comptroller

NEW YORK - A new report by the New York State Comptroller's office argues that poverty in the state is actually worse than in the rest of the nation, with racial minorities faring the worst. "Since 2014, poverty rates in New York have surpassed the national average," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year

Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law

It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
fox5ny.com

California expanding guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women

A guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women is expanding in California. The Abundant Birth Project, a San Francisco Department of Public Health program operated in partnership with Expecting Justice, will launch next year in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and will continue in San Francisco. "For...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Beach Radio

New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

Your Rights as a Landlord in NJ

How to protect your right as a landlord in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. Common problems landlords face, the struggle of being a landlord in NJ, and more helpful hints to protect your rights s a landlord in NJ.
Yahoo Sports

Two North Jersey men who ran Parsippany lab indicted in alleged COVID-19 kickback scheme

A pair of North Jersey men were indicted Wednesday in an alleged COVID-19 testing kickback scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Four people in total were involved in the alleged scheme tied to a testing lab in Parsippany called Metpath Laboratories, the office said. Court documents claim Abid Syed, of East Hanover, and Tariq Din, of Saddle River, operated the lab and paid kickbacks to "marketers" for testing referrals.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ

