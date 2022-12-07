Fog to develop for Thursday morning commute, next round of showers move in

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What a gloomy stretch! It’s been since last Thursday that we’ve seen significant sunshine.

The gray, damp days will stick around for a little while longer…

After the latest round of showers moves through this evening, fog will likely develop for the Thursday morning commute. Plan accordingly once again!

Keep the umbrella handy, too. We’ll see the next rounds of rain moving in Thursday evening, and again Friday afternoon. Temperatures have changed, though! Highs jumped into the 50s & 60s Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll be in the 60s again on Thursday before slightly cooler conditions return Friday through the weekend.

The weekend won’t be as rainy, but a few spotty showers could still develop. Everyone mark your calendar for Monday — THAT’S when the sun will return!

Tonight: Drizzle & fog. Low 56.

Thursday: Cloudy with more showers moving in. High 65.

