Charlotte, NC

Fog to develop for Thursday morning commute, next round of showers move in

By Tara Lane
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What a gloomy stretch! It’s been since last Thursday that we’ve seen significant sunshine.

The gray, damp days will stick around for a little while longer…

After the latest round of showers moves through this evening, fog will likely develop for the Thursday morning commute. Plan accordingly once again!

Keep the umbrella handy, too. We’ll see the next rounds of rain moving in Thursday evening, and again Friday afternoon. Temperatures have changed, though! Highs jumped into the 50s & 60s Wednesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8QQE_0jayj1t700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5fm0_0jayj1t700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvOnt_0jayj1t700

We’ll be in the 60s again on Thursday before slightly cooler conditions return Friday through the weekend.

The weekend won’t be as rainy, but a few spotty showers could still develop. Everyone mark your calendar for Monday — THAT’S when the sun will return!

Tonight: Drizzle & fog. Low 56.

Thursday: Cloudy with more showers moving in. High 65.

