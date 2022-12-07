SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.— Middlebury College outscored Skidmore College 13-1 in the second quarter on the way to a 53-29 women's basketball win Friday night at the Williamson Athletic Center. The loss snapped an early season four game win streak for the 5-2 Thoroughbreds. The Panthers have won four of five for a 5-3 record.

