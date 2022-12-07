ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury stops Thoroughbred steak at four

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.— Middlebury College outscored Skidmore College 13-1 in the second quarter on the way to a 53-29 women's basketball win Friday night at the Williamson Athletic Center. The loss snapped an early season four game win streak for the 5-2 Thoroughbreds. The Panthers have won four of five for a 5-3 record.
Skidmore succumbs to #12 Middlebury, 73-53

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Skidmore College men's basketball team fell to nationally 12th-ranked Middlebury College, 73-53, on Friday night. Skidmore ends its first semester of competition at 4-4. The Panthers are 7-1. Two Skidmore players (Bobby Stratts, Tautvydas Kupstas) finished in double figures in scoring. They both had...
