ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Council Facing Issue of Non-Existent Streets, Alleys in City when Property Owner won't Accept Abandonment

In most cases, when a request comes before Bridgeport City Council for residents to have an alley abandonment approved, it nets approval. The key word being “most.”. On Monday, during a work session that will likely end up going into executive session due to legal matters, to discuss what to do when in the few times when Council does not approve an abandonment.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan

NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval

WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d

WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm

In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments

Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
WEST HAVEN, CT
UC Daily Campus

“Connecticut’s Countryside” branding initiative links four small towns

The town of Mansfield, Connecticut is partnering with Bolton, Coventry and Tolland in a regional branding initiative intended to draw visitors to the area, according to a press release. The branding initiative, known as “Connecticut’s Countryside,” advertises the four towns as an idyllic destination for outdoor recreation, agriculture, entertainment and...
COVENTRY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy