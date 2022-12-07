Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Related
westportlocal.com
Westport Property Transfers: Highest Sale at $3.4 Million on Bayberry Lane
Register your email to receive important Westport Local Press updates. © 2022 by The Westport Local Press, LLC. All rights reserved. Reproduction of material from westportlocalpress.com without written permission is strictly prohibited.
ctexaminer.com
With State Funding in Place, Middletown Moves Ahead with Riverfront Redevelopment
MIDDLETOWN — The State Bond Commission has approved $12 million that will help fund the environmental clean-up of sites along the waterfront as a first step in the city’s riverfront redevelopment project. The project plan, unveiled in July, anticipates transforming 220 acres of the waterfront into a hub...
connect-bridgeport.com
Council Facing Issue of Non-Existent Streets, Alleys in City when Property Owner won't Accept Abandonment
In most cases, when a request comes before Bridgeport City Council for residents to have an alley abandonment approved, it nets approval. The key word being “most.”. On Monday, during a work session that will likely end up going into executive session due to legal matters, to discuss what to do when in the few times when Council does not approve an abandonment.
New Haven Housing, Healthcare Projects Get $21M+ State Boost
Dixwell Plaza’s mixed-use redevelopment, a new health center on Grand Avenue, and new affordable apartments on Shelton Avenue were some of the dozen New Haven projects to receive over $21 million in support from Hartford in an end-of-year windfall of state aid. That infusion of state cash for New...
Steve Winter Resigns As Alder, Tapped As City Climate Director
Steve Winter is stepping down as Prospect Hill/Newhallville/Dixwell alder — and stepping up into the role of City Hall’s first-ever executive director of climate and sustainability. Winter, a third-term alder for Ward 21, announced his resignation in a Friday afternoon letter sent to his new boss, Mayor Justin...
wiltonbulletin.com
Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan
NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
darientimes.com
Crowd of 400 at business luncheon feasts on Newtown entrepreneur’s secrets, Danbury mayor’s speech
DANBURY — The passion to be her own boss started early for Newtown’s Lucie Voves, “peddling gummy bears” in elementary school and later importing African jewelry and selling it to galleries. She even made a business of taking party pictures while she attended college. “The secret...
darientimes.com
West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval
WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
westportjournal.com
Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d
WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
hamlethub.com
Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments
Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven building official issues Tweed airport 2nd cease-and-desist for unauthorized parking
NEW HAVEN — For the second time in just over two weeks, city Building Official Jim Turcio has issued a cease-and-desist order to Tweed New Haven Regional Airport for improperly parking vehicles in a location not approved as a parking lot. "They were parking cars on the grass near...
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven
West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
'They are causing this problem.' Yonkers landlord blames bad tenants for pest infestation, poor conditions
Jason Stricker says some tenants have been attracting pests and it's impacting other residents.
hamlethub.com
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
UC Daily Campus
“Connecticut’s Countryside” branding initiative links four small towns
The town of Mansfield, Connecticut is partnering with Bolton, Coventry and Tolland in a regional branding initiative intended to draw visitors to the area, according to a press release. The branding initiative, known as “Connecticut’s Countryside,” advertises the four towns as an idyllic destination for outdoor recreation, agriculture, entertainment and...
Comments / 1