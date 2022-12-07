ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, WA

Recently built North Bend wastewater tank has cracks, fails leakage test

City officials in North Bend are seeking a third-party review of a concrete tank at its wastewater treatment plan, which they say is cracked and failed a recent test to determine if it could adequately prevent leakage. Several cracks around the clarifier tank were found shortly after its construction in...
NORTH BEND, WA
Developer plans business park for Riverfront property in Carnation

A real estate group has offered to purchase and develop a vacant city-owned property in Carnation into a commercial business park, after the city put out a call for buyers several months ago. The Remlinger Group, a Kirkland-based real estate company, made a bid to purchase the Schefer Riverfront Property...
CARNATION, WA
Superintendent gets $600K severance with Snoqualmie Valley School District

Former Snoqualmie Valley School District Superintendent Lance Gibbon received $600,000 in exchange for his resignation last month, according to a settlement agreement obtained by the Valley Record. Board President Melissa Johnson and members of the school board addressed their decision to part ways with Gibbon last week in a letter...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
‘Best of the Valley’ contest winners to be revealed on Dec. 30

Votes are being tallied for the Snoqualmie Valley Record’s 15th annual “Best of the Valley” contest. Winners will be revealed in print and online Friday, Dec. 30. Best of the Valley is an annual tradition for the Valley Record. Since 2004, we’ve asked our readers to pick their favorite local businesses and residents in our online poll.
SNOQUALMIE, WA

