Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
It’s beginning to look and feel like the holiday season in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like the holiday season in San Diego, so make sure to break out your favorite puffer jacket and winter coat!. A winter storm system currently positioned off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will soon move to the South into California, bringing widespread rain to parts of San Diego County and potentially mountain snow beginning early Sunday morning.
Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow Across San Diego County Sunday
Cool and dry weather was predicted to continue over San Diego County Saturday, ahead of a storm system that was expected to spread rain and high elevation snow from north to south across Southern California beginning early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said. Steadier rainfall and strong southwest winds...
Protesters Storm San Diego Real Estate Office, Demand End to Evictions Targeting Low-Income Renters
About a dozen activists with the advocacy group Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) stormed the lobby of a downtown office building Friday morning demanding to speak to a PR representative of the real estate corporation Blackstone. The group says the corporate landlord is threatening to evict low-income renters.
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Canceled Sunday Due to Weather
San Diego Parade of Lights has been canceled for Sunday due to a wind advisory as the county is slated to get some wet and snowy weather this weekend. "The safety of those who participate in the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is of the upmost concern to us," San Diego Bay Parade of Light organizers said in a statement.
New COVID Subvariant Spreading in San Diego Evades Antibodies From Previous Infections
COVID is springing a new subvariant that is spreading in San Diego County. XBB is a subvariant of the Omicron variant that began spreading in 2021. It was first detected in San Diego County in November and now accounts for 4% of COVID cases in the county and 6% throughout California, according to wastewater surveillance data.
Snow preparations begin in Julian
A winter storm is expected to hit Sunday, dropping a few inches of snow in the eastern mountains of San Diego County.
COVID cases are once again spiking in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is reporting a spike in new COVID-19 cases. The 5,649 lab-confirmed cases reported this week represent an increase of more than 63% when compared to the previous week, when 3,455 new infections were reported.
San Diego now can charge a fee for trash service. What residents can expect next
San Diegans voted last month to allow the city to charge for trash collection services that many property owners and residents have been enjoying for free. Measure B, which passed by a narrow percentage-point margin according to certified results released Thursday, does not actually impose a specific fee on the city’s waste customers. City leaders will have to adopt a fee and decide how much to charge customers later. The city has not charged a fee for trash collection services in more than 100 years.
San Diego County's Weekend Weather to Include Measurable Rain, Mountain Snow
Don’t take your car to the wash any time soon since San Diego is slated to get some wet and even snowy weather during the weekend. A weather system from the north will deliver showers Sunday morning and through the afternoon for much of the region, while high elevations in mountain communities will get a blanket of snow.
Winter 2022-2023 weather trends for San Diego
Prepare for winter weather in our city with these seasonal temperature and precipitation outlooks.
SD County sees 63 percent spike in COVID cases after Thanksgiving
San Diego County saw a 63 percent spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. More than 5,600 cases reported were this week
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
Winter Storm Watch Takes Effect in Parts of San Diego County Starting Sunday
Forecasters said a winter storm watch would be in effect for San Diego County mountains,. Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley beginning Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow will be possible with total snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches. Winds also could gust as high as 55 mph.
Orion spacecraft no longer landing off San Diego coast: NASA
NASA's Orion spacecraft will no longer be splashing down off the San Diego Coast when it returns to the earth's surface on Sunday.
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
Odd items under lock and key at retail stores in San Diego as U.S. retail theft soars
SAN DIEGO — A spike in shoplifting has some major retailers locking up merchandise. Big box retailers are scrambling to address a huge increase in shoplifting at stores across San Diego and the country. Many believe California’s laws aren't tough enough to punish shoplifters while others believe this could...
Lease for Driscoll’s Wharf in Point Loma won’t be renewed, raising questions about what comes next
Point Loma’s Driscoll’s Wharf is losing its lease when it expires April 30, creating a lot of questions about the future of the site of the longtime commercial fishing marina and other businesses there. The Port of San Diego sent a letter Oct. 20 to Tom Driscoll, president...
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
