San Diego County, CA

fox5sandiego.com

It’s beginning to look and feel like the holiday season in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like the holiday season in San Diego, so make sure to break out your favorite puffer jacket and winter coat!. A winter storm system currently positioned off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will soon move to the South into California, bringing widespread rain to parts of San Diego County and potentially mountain snow beginning early Sunday morning.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow Across San Diego County Sunday

Cool and dry weather was predicted to continue over San Diego County Saturday, ahead of a storm system that was expected to spread rain and high elevation snow from north to south across Southern California beginning early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said. Steadier rainfall and strong southwest winds...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Canceled Sunday Due to Weather

San Diego Parade of Lights has been canceled for Sunday due to a wind advisory as the county is slated to get some wet and snowy weather this weekend. "The safety of those who participate in the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is of the upmost concern to us," San Diego Bay Parade of Light organizers said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
inewsource

San Diego now can charge a fee for trash service. What residents can expect next

San Diegans voted last month to allow the city to charge for trash collection services that many property owners and residents have been enjoying for free. Measure B, which passed by a narrow percentage-point margin according to certified results released Thursday, does not actually impose a specific fee on the city’s waste customers. City leaders will have to adopt a fee and decide how much to charge customers later. The city has not charged a fee for trash collection services in more than 100 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining

17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
KPBS

Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons

San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
SAN DIEGO, CA

