Detroit Lions dismissing rare Vegas odds: They said we 'were trash when we were 1-6'

Dan Campbell is not a betting man. "I’ll get banned for life in this league if I bet," he said Friday. But the Detroit Lions coach was surprised to hear that his 5-7 team is a 2½-point favorite vs. the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday — the first time since the 1970 merger that a team eight or more games over .500 is an underdog against a team with a losing record (excluding games where teams rested their starters), according to CBS Sports.
Could the Detroit Lions draft Jared Goff 2.0?

Could the Detroit Lions draft the next Jared Goff?Writer compares C.J. Stroud to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the big question for the Detroit Lions was, “can Jared Goff do enough to be their quarterback of the future?” Goff has certainly had his ups and downs so far this season, but through his first 12 games in 2022, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,022 yards and 19 TDs to go along with seven interceptions. Personally, I think Goff has certainly upped his game this season, but I’ve not yet decided if I want him as the Lions QB of the future. That being said, if I had to make a prediction, I would bet the Lions take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. But could the Lions actually end up selecting the next… Jared Goff?
Update on Vikings ‘Illness’ Situation

Five Minnesota Vikings players missed Wednesday’s practice due to an anonymous illness listed on the team’s first injury report. But tentatively, with the team traveling to Detroit for a date with the Lions in three days, the mini-crisis may be averted. Andrew Krammer from the Star Tribune reported...
Detroit Tigers sign Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have signed a couple of minor-league players. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report that the Tigers have signed outfielder Diego Rincones and catcher, Julio E. Rodriguez to minor-league deals. As noted by Petzold, both Rincones and Rodriguez spent the 2022 season at the Double-A level.
Vikings Duo Is Quietly Best in NFL

The Vikings have some excellent high-end talent on their roster. Justin Jefferson is certainly one of the top receivers in the league and has a case to be the top player at his position. He’s currently second in yards but has the most throughout the last three campaigns. The...
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
Lions final injury report for Week 14: 3 players ruled out

Ahead of the Detroit Lions matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have released their final injury report with three players ruled out. Guard Kayode Awosika, LB Derrick Barnes, and CB Chase Lucas have been ruled out, and guard Evan Brown is listed as doubtful. With Awosika out and Brown likely not suiting up, the Lions are likely to lean on Dan Skipper, who has filled that spot in the past.
Michigan football receives elite 2024 commitment

One area where Michigan football generally hasn’t had any problem in recruiting is at the tight end position. While the Wolverines are losing two top-flight tight ends via the NCAA transfer portal in Erick All and former four-star Louis Hansen, they have players such as four-star Colston Loveland and three-star Marlin Klein already on the roster. The offense is quite tight-end friendly, which makes Ann Arbor an attractive place for any high-end blocker-catcher types.
Detroit Lions Rooting guide for Week 14 begins with Thursday Night Football

Each week, we release our latest Detroit Lions Rooting Guide with the hopes of guiding Lions’ fans as to which teams they should be rooting for. Until the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention, we focus on which teams need to lose in order to help them get to the playoffs. If the Lions are eliminated, we then shift gears to rooting for a higher draft pick. (But to be honest, I am ALWAYS rooting for the Lion to win, regardless of their record. Yes, I have a sickness). That being said, our full Week 14 Rooting Guide will be released in the coming days, but Lions fans will have some rooting work to do on Thursday Night Football.
Detroit Lions forced to release additional tickets for matchup vs. Vikings

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get some revenge when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. When the same teams met earlier this season, the Lions had control of the game, but the Vikings ended up winning 28-24. You can bet that Ford Field is going to be rocking on Sunday afternoon as it is already sold out. In fact, according to a report from Tim Twentyman, the Lions are releasing standing-room-only seats in anticipation of another crowd of more than 65,000.
Michigan Freshman Shines In First Start

Michigan may have its point guard. Freshman Dug McDaniel got his first start last night against Minnesota on the road and looked like a guy who won't be giving the job back until he's done at U-M. Obviously it's unfortunate how it came about, with Princeton transfer and former starter...
