KTVU FOX 2

SF woman fatally stabbed by relative Friday night

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One person arrested after stabbing in Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been arrested after a stabbing in Bayview on Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD says that just after 8 p.m. on Orsi Circle, officers were called to the scene of a stabbing. They found and detained the suspect, Than Zin, 28, at the scene. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homeowner charged in shooting of unarmed Black man renting nearby Airbnb

SAN JOSE – A white San Jose homeowner has been charged with felony assault and may face a hate crime charge in connection with the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting a nearby Airbnb, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's Office, the 21-year-old victim was staying at a North San Jose rental on the night of October 2. Prosecutors said the victim was walking from the Airbnb to a nearby grocery store when the suspect approached him with a handgun. While the victim attempted to run to safety, prosecutors said he was...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

66-Year-Old San Jose Man Allegedly Shoots Unarmed Black Man Renting Airbnb In His Neighborhood

A white San Jose resident has been charged in the unprovoked shooting of an unarmed Black man in October who was leaving an Airbnb he was renting to head to a grocery store. 66-year-old Mark Waters will be arraigned Monday on charges of felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm. As the Santa Clara County DA's Office says in a release, Waters could face jail time if convicted.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop robbery in Vallejo

KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication in short supply...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Man accused of selling drugs to high school students arrested

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – When Sunnyvale police executed a search warrant on a man accused of selling narcotics to high school students, they found weapons, narcotics and cash according to a tweet. Brandon Sanchez-Mejia, 22, was arrested “on numerous weapons & narcotics charges” after the warrant was executed, the tweet, from the Sunnyvale Department of […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in attack on Antioch fast food manager pleads not guilty

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The man held in an attack on an Antioch fast food restaurant manager pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Isaac White-Carter, 20, did not speak publicly as his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Brooks Osborne, entered the not guilty plea on his behalf. "The plea is not guilty to...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pleasant Hill police arrest 2 suspects who allegedly stole from Target store

PLEASANT HILL -- Police in Pleasant Hill late Wednesday confirmed the arrest of two suspects who had allegedly stolen enough merchandise from a Target store to fill six shopping carts.In a Facebook post from late Wednesday evening, Pleasant Hill police said an officer patrolling the parking lot for a Target store was flagged down and told three female suspects had piled items into multiple shopping carts and left the Target without paying. The location appeared to be in the Pleasant Hill Shopping Center on Contra Costa Boulevard  The post said one K9 officer ran down one of the subjects and took her into custody. A second suspect was found in the bathroom of a nearby In-N-Out Burger restaurant. The post also included a photo showing the items crammed into multiple shopping carts that police said were recovered from the suspects' vehicle, including clothing, toys, a knife set and two Vizio televisions.Both suspects were booked into county jail on grand theft charges. Police did not say whether they found the third suspect. 
PLEASANT HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest Suspect in Case of Man Set Up by Woman on Dating App

Police in Menlo Park arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of robbing and pistol whipping a man who had been set up via a dating app. On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being "brutally" attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.
MENLO PARK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Boy dies, man in critical condition after shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A boy died after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) told KRON4. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue where another victim, a man, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. About 15 minutes later, officers found the two victims suffering […]
OAKLAND, CA

