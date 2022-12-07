Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman fatally stabbed by relative Friday night
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is...
A San Jose Man Allegedly Shot An Unarmed Black Airbnb Guest Who Was Walking To The Grocery Store
Prosecutors said the victim, who was renting a nearby Airbnb, was crossing a street when he saw the suspect exit a home and "quickly approach him" while holding a handgun.
One person arrested after stabbing in Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been arrested after a stabbing in Bayview on Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD says that just after 8 p.m. on Orsi Circle, officers were called to the scene of a stabbing. They found and detained the suspect, Than Zin, 28, at the scene. […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Asian man beaten, told to ‘go back to your country’ in hate crime, CA police say
A 29-year-old man faces charges that he beat an Asian man walking in a Sunnyvale park while telling him to “go back to your country,” California police reported. Police responded to the attack at Lakewood Park just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, a Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety news release said.
rwcpulse.com
Man accused of drag racing, causing death of San Carlos couple pleads not guilty
A 23-year-old man charged in the November death of a San Carlos couple after an alleged drag race that took place in Redwood City pleaded not guilty on Friday. Kyle Harrison is one of two people who have been charged in the case. A 17-year-old has also been charged and, according to the district attorney, will be tried as an adult.
San Jose homeowner charged in shooting of unarmed Black man renting nearby Airbnb
SAN JOSE – A white San Jose homeowner has been charged with felony assault and may face a hate crime charge in connection with the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting a nearby Airbnb, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's Office, the 21-year-old victim was staying at a North San Jose rental on the night of October 2. Prosecutors said the victim was walking from the Airbnb to a nearby grocery store when the suspect approached him with a handgun. While the victim attempted to run to safety, prosecutors said he was...
SFist
66-Year-Old San Jose Man Allegedly Shoots Unarmed Black Man Renting Airbnb In His Neighborhood
A white San Jose resident has been charged in the unprovoked shooting of an unarmed Black man in October who was leaving an Airbnb he was renting to head to a grocery store. 66-year-old Mark Waters will be arraigned Monday on charges of felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm. As the Santa Clara County DA's Office says in a release, Waters could face jail time if convicted.
KRON4
Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop robbery in Vallejo
KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication in short supply...
KTVU FOX 2
Getaway driver gets 6 years in wild shootout that killed accomplice, injured retired Oakland police captain
OAKLAND, Calif. - The retired Oakland police captain who was hurt in a chaotic gun battle that left a suspected robber dead said Friday that he has no ill will toward the getaway driver. "I have forgiven. I haven’t forgiven for him or anybody else, I’ve forgiven for myself," said...
Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
Stockton police looking for man accused of punching woman after she rejected him
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone after she rejected his advances. According to a news release, it happened in the parking lot of a store on the 4700 block of Pacific Avenue on Nov. 29.
Man accused of selling drugs to high school students arrested
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – When Sunnyvale police executed a search warrant on a man accused of selling narcotics to high school students, they found weapons, narcotics and cash according to a tweet. Brandon Sanchez-Mejia, 22, was arrested “on numerous weapons & narcotics charges” after the warrant was executed, the tweet, from the Sunnyvale Department of […]
Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in attack on Antioch fast food manager pleads not guilty
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The man held in an attack on an Antioch fast food restaurant manager pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Isaac White-Carter, 20, did not speak publicly as his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Brooks Osborne, entered the not guilty plea on his behalf. "The plea is not guilty to...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Street-Racing Crash That Killed San Carlos Couple Due in Court
One of the suspects in a deadly street racing crash that killed a San Carlos couple and orphaned their twin daughters was scheduled to appear in a Redwood City court Friday on murder charges. On Nov. 4, Kyle Harrison, 23, and a 17-year-old suspect were traveling at speeds near 80...
Pleasant Hill police arrest 2 suspects who allegedly stole from Target store
PLEASANT HILL -- Police in Pleasant Hill late Wednesday confirmed the arrest of two suspects who had allegedly stolen enough merchandise from a Target store to fill six shopping carts.In a Facebook post from late Wednesday evening, Pleasant Hill police said an officer patrolling the parking lot for a Target store was flagged down and told three female suspects had piled items into multiple shopping carts and left the Target without paying. The location appeared to be in the Pleasant Hill Shopping Center on Contra Costa Boulevard The post said one K9 officer ran down one of the subjects and took her into custody. A second suspect was found in the bathroom of a nearby In-N-Out Burger restaurant. The post also included a photo showing the items crammed into multiple shopping carts that police said were recovered from the suspects' vehicle, including clothing, toys, a knife set and two Vizio televisions.Both suspects were booked into county jail on grand theft charges. Police did not say whether they found the third suspect.
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest Suspect in Case of Man Set Up by Woman on Dating App
Police in Menlo Park arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of robbing and pistol whipping a man who had been set up via a dating app. On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being "brutally" attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Police Release Body Camera Footage of Deadly Shooting in Castro Valley
Warning: Some people may find this video disturbing. Hayward police released body cam video of a deadly police shooting in Castro Valley Thursday. The incident occurred on Eden Canyon Road, north of Highway 580 on Oct. 24. During a foot chase that led up to the shooting, the video showed...
Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
Boy dies, man in critical condition after shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A boy died after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) told KRON4. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue where another victim, a man, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. About 15 minutes later, officers found the two victims suffering […]
Comments / 1