FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KAKE TV
Newton High School, Harvey County coalition to host 'Vape Take Back Day' for students
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - This week, Newton High School is holding a “Vape Take Back Day." Students can drop off their vaping devices with a representative from the Harvey County Drug-Free Youth Coalition. The coalition came up with the idea and is in charge of the event. “Vaping amongst...
KAKE TV
Illness closing early education center in Newton
Cooper Early Education Center in Newton will be closed today due to illness. The school district says there's not staff to keep the center open. It's the latest education center or school in Kansas to close due to illness in the past few weeks. USD 420 Osage City closed its doors for the rest of the semester. You can read more about that closure here.
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools holds surplus auction, live online now
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McCurdy Real Estate and Auction is running an online surplus auction for the Wichita Public Schools this month. USD 259 holds auctions like this periodically. Items available include Smart Boards, floor cleaners, medical gowns and more. “Anything that's purchased with taxpayer money, we need to at...
KAKE TV
‘Always going to be a Redskin’: Mixed reaction to Wichita North mascot change
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Wichita North High School alumni say they are mixed on the school board’s decision to change the school’s mascot. North High School principal Stephanie Wasko made the announcement Wednesday afternoon that the school will now be known as the North High Redhawks. The decision was...
KAKE TV
Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
KAKE TV
'Extremely frustrating': Inflation creates stress in Wichita food desert
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The co-owner of a Wichita convenience and grocery store in Northeast Wichita says inflation has impacted her business as she does her part to make sure that Kansans with a lack of grocery options have an alternative in her community. Dr. Sandra Watie spoke with KAKE...
KAKE TV
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
KAKE TV
Derby police chief announces retirement
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Derby Police Chief Robert Lee's 42-year-long law enforcement career will come to an end on July 4, 2023. Chief Lee has served the city of Derby since March 2009. “Derby has been an amazing place to work in the second part of my career,” said Robert...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Braden Lilly located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms, as of Wednesday morning, that 14-year-old Braden Lilly was located safe. Teenager Braden Lilly was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. BRADEN LILLY. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported...
KAKE TV
Wichita City Council considering new rules for renting following shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After a shooting that killed one person and injured three others, the Wichita City Council is considering new rules for short-term rental properties. The goal of these changes is to hold the property owners accountable while making the neighborhoods safer. “Well, I definitely think they should,...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Bryant Davis
Teenager Bryant Davis was reported missing on Oct. 6, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 263-6011; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to life without parole for triple homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 49-year-old man who killed three people in southeast Wichita more than eight years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Vinh Van Nguyen was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Nguyen pleaded guilty on November...
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
KAKE TV
Wichita police track financial crime ring to Derby area, recover stolen property
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have recovered a large amount of stolen property connected to a months-long investigation into financial crimes in the Kansas/Oklahoma area. The investigation is involving financial crimes including theft, fraud and more. "The minute I heard about it on Facebook, I was like...
KAKE TV
HumanKind's 'Operation Holiday' gets underway as need for aid continues to grow
Cars snaked their way around the parking lot of Towne East mall Wednesday, not to get in line for a new store or deal but to receive some much-needed holiday help. HumanKind kicked off "Operation Holiday," its massive distribution of goods to people in need. It was a big help...
KAKE TV
Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker
A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
KAKE TV
'Don't ignore it': With scam calls once again surging, this 'robocall trap' could automatically make you thousands of dollars
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's that time of year again when those already-annoying spam calls seem to multiply, ringing again... And again. Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau says they're getting even harder to spot, oftentimes saying the call is coming from your own area. "They do this because...
KAKE TV
Viral video helping Sedgwick Co Zoo toward goals
The Sedgwick County Zoo discovered social media fame last month as folks around the world fell in love with baby Kucheza and his mom, Mahale. "You know what that is. What is it?" Kelsey Venables asked her son, pointing at the chimpanzees on exhibit Tuesday at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
