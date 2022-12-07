ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, KS

KAKE TV

Illness closing early education center in Newton

Cooper Early Education Center in Newton will be closed today due to illness. The school district says there's not staff to keep the center open. It's the latest education center or school in Kansas to close due to illness in the past few weeks. USD 420 Osage City closed its doors for the rest of the semester. You can read more about that closure here.
NEWTON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Public Schools holds surplus auction, live online now

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McCurdy Real Estate and Auction is running an online surplus auction for the Wichita Public Schools this month. USD 259 holds auctions like this periodically. Items available include Smart Boards, floor cleaners, medical gowns and more. “Anything that's purchased with taxpayer money, we need to at...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Derby police chief announces retirement

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Derby Police Chief Robert Lee's 42-year-long law enforcement career will come to an end on July 4, 2023. Chief Lee has served the city of Derby since March 2009. “Derby has been an amazing place to work in the second part of my career,” said Robert...
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Braden Lilly located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms, as of Wednesday morning, that 14-year-old Braden Lilly was located safe. Teenager Braden Lilly was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. BRADEN LILLY. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita City Council considering new rules for renting following shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After a shooting that killed one person and injured three others, the Wichita City Council is considering new rules for short-term rental properties. The goal of these changes is to hold the property owners accountable while making the neighborhoods safer. “Well, I definitely think they should,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Bryant Davis

Teenager Bryant Davis was reported missing on Oct. 6, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 263-6011; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to life without parole for triple homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 49-year-old man who killed three people in southeast Wichita more than eight years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Vinh Van Nguyen was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Nguyen pleaded guilty on November...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

December storms could turn severe

Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker

A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Viral video helping Sedgwick Co Zoo toward goals

The Sedgwick County Zoo discovered social media fame last month as folks around the world fell in love with baby Kucheza and his mom, Mahale. "You know what that is. What is it?" Kelsey Venables asked her son, pointing at the chimpanzees on exhibit Tuesday at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

