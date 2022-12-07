Coroner seeks to identify a man found dead at an encampment in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in identifying a set of skeletal remains found in a homeless encampment almost two years ago.
The county has provided sketches of what the man could have looked like.
On Jan. 9, 2021, “skeletonized remains” were found in a homeless encampment located along an embankment near eastbound Highway 80 near the Riverside Avenue/Auburn Boulevard exit.
The man had “likely died four months to one year prior to discovery,” and the cause of his death was undetermined.
Forensic analysis determined the bones to be of a Caucasian male between the ages of 40 to 65 years old who was 5'9″ to 6'4″ tall, according to the coroner's office.
The county asks that anyone with information about the identity of the person call 916-874-9320 or email DeputyCoroner@saccounty.gov.
