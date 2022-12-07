Read full article on original website
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent...
Proposal would lower Idaho's sales tax, cut exemptions, increase school funding
BOISE — Idaho could lower its sales tax from 6% to 4% and still generate more than $1 billion more a year for schools, including enough to pay off supplemental levies, increase school funding and address building needs – by eliminating a big batch of the existing exemptions from the sales tax. That’s the proposal from TOADS, which stands for “Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students,” a group led by retired top Idaho school officials and former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Bob Huntley. TOADS has...
East Idaho's highlands could receive several inches of snow from Friday storm
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert warning the public about the hazardous driving conditions being caused by the winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Friday morning. "Motorists are urged to use caution this morning when headed out on the roads and should be prepared for winter driving conditions," the weather service stated on Friday morning. "Slow down and allow for extra time when driving this morning." ...
Two winter storms heading for East Idaho
Two winter storms are forecast to bring more snow to East Idaho for the next several days. The first of the storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho early Friday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Friday night. The second storm, the more powerful of the two, is forecast to arrive Saturday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Tuesday. ...
Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have found no evidence linking gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations that cost thousands of customers their power, though multiple state and federal agencies continue to investigate. Kevin Wheeler,...
Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of...
Tennessee eyes $2M in contracts to test 1000 rape kits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's lead investigative agency is seeking $2 million in contracts with outside labs to process 1,000 rape kits it says need to be tested before the end of June. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the request for proposals for up to three contractors, as...
Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The rulemaking arm of Tennessee’s high school sports oversight organization has made a change that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. A news release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says its legislative council voted for the change...
Detroit's Dante Moore wins Michigan AP D3-4 Player of Year
DETROIT (AP) — Dante Moore entered Detroit King High School with a bright future predicted and an offer from Michigan. He ended his high school career as a two-time champion.
