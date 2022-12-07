ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, KY

WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County. Traffic is impacted.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Galbraith Road in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Galbraith Road in Groesbeck. A police cruiser was involved, injury status unknown.
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Houston Road in Florence, unknown injuries

FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash on Houston Road in Florence, in front of Chuy's, with unknown injuries. Emergency crews are responding.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to crash with injuries on Ohio Pike

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in front of the UDF at 711 Ohio Pike in Withamsville. Traffic is impacted. Use caution in this area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Pippin Road in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Pippin Road in Colerain Township, Injury status unknown. Emergency crews are responding.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill, injuries unknown.
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Crash with injuries reported Quebec Road in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Quebec Road in West Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police are on scene of a crash on Hopkins at Carter in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Hopkins Avenue at Carter Avenue in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Covington early Saturday

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person has died following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Covington Police Department. According to officials, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street just after 7:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams﻿

CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a male shot in the leg on Bassett Road in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a male shot in the leg on Bassett Road in East Price Hill. emergency crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH

