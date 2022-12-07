Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 years
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of year
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Indiana
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Galbraith Road in Groesbeck
GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Galbraith Road in Groesbeck. A police cruiser was involved, injury status unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on Houston Road in Florence, unknown injuries
FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash on Houston Road in Florence, in front of Chuy's, with unknown injuries. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Emergency crews on scene on Colerain Avenue in Northside for a crash
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are on scene on Colerain Avenue near Leeper in Northside for a crash with injuries. Colerain is shut down in both directions. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to crash with injuries on Ohio Pike
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in front of the UDF at 711 Ohio Pike in Withamsville. Traffic is impacted. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a possible structure fire on Gray Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — crews are responding to a report of a possible structure fire on Gray Road in Spring Grove Village. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Pippin Road in Colerain Township, Injury status unknown. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
WLWT 5
Report of a construction plate missing, West Pike and Russell in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a construction plate missing at West Pike and Russell streets in Covington, creating a potential road hazard. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill, injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported Quebec Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Quebec Road in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Police are on scene of a crash on Hopkins at Carter in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Hopkins Avenue at Carter Avenue in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a child struck by a vehicle on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a child struck by a vehicle on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill. injuries, possibly serious. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Ronald Reagan Highway near Hunt Rd in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Report of a crash at Ronald Reagan Highway near Hunt Road in Blue Ash. a car struck the guardrail, traffic is impacted, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Covington early Saturday
COVINGTON, Ky. — One person has died following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Covington Police Department. According to officials, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street just after 7:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers...
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Police respond to Morrow for a reported assault with injuries at Front Street at Hazen Avenue
MORROW, Ohio — Police respond to Morrow for a reported assault with injuries at Front Street and Hazen Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Traffic accident with serious injuries in Florence Sunday
At 12:55 a.m. a pedestrian was struck on Burlington Pike in Florence. They remain in critical condition.
WLWT 5
Police: 5-year-old in serious condition after East Price Hill hit-and-run
CINCINNATI — A 5-year-old is in serious condition following a crash Saturday night in East Price Hill. According to Cincinnati police, officials arrived to the 2800 block of Glenway Avenue around 7:49 p.m. Saturday night in response to a serious traffic crash. Officials say a 5-year-old boy exited a...
WLWT 5
Report of a male shot in the leg on Bassett Road in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a male shot in the leg on Bassett Road in East Price Hill. emergency crews are responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
