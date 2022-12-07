Taco Boy sets opening date for West Asheville, site of former Zia Taqueria

ASHEVILLE ― Asheville diners can soon flock to a coastal Carolina favorite without leaving the mountains.

On Dec. 20, Taco Boy is slated to make its North Carolina debut at 521 Haywood Road in West Asheville, site of the former Zia Taqueria, making it Taco Boy’s fourth location.

Founded in 2006, Taco Boy has been making waves as the beachside taqueria in Charleston, serving a menu overflowing with tacos and Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks.

"People know us from their experience on holiday or vacation. We have a lot of people who feel like they have to go to Taco Boy when they come to Charleston and it's kind of synonymous with that area," said Taco Boy founder Karalee Nielsen Fallert. "At the same time, our family of taquerias is a living entity and it has to grow and evolve, and if it doesn't grow and evolve it's dying."

Over the years, the restaurant company has expanded with new two locations in downtown Charleston and Summerville, South Carolina.

A second Asheville location is tentatively planned to open in Biltmore Park in the summer of 2023. And two additional eateries are projected to open across the Carolinas next year. A building has been purchased in Old Fort and a new site is pending construction in Greenville, S.C., Fallert said.

Fallert and team developed the restaurant's expansion and rebranding plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During COVID we rebuilt the company. It was so hard but it was an amazing gift, a silver lining of COVID," said Fallert, who's also the founder of hospitality management group All Good Industries. "When we rebuilt the company a lot of our new leadership came from North Carolina ― Asheville and Charlotte. Once we had fully rebuilt and centered ourselves around our teams and our talent, suddenly we were in a very unique position and we're still in that position that we have enough people every single day."

Asheville was determined to be "a good fit" as the team agreed that the city's values aligned with the company's, she said. The opening of two restaurants in Asheville creates a new hub and brings the company to the home of Asheville-based leadership.

"This is a place for us to go and be a part of a community and make the practice of putting deep roots in the community and creating positive impact," Fallert said. "Not the way that a lot of people do it and just show up and import their brand like, 'Here we are, we're here from wherever. We love it and we think you're going to love it, too." But to flip that script and say, 'How do we listen? How do we get here and listen and understand a community before we join the community and before we ask for people's patronage and support so that we can, in turn, get support back?'"

Fallert has used the company’s platform to promote community engagement, nonprofit initiatives and charitable efforts in the Charleston area and has committed to doing the same in Asheville.

Outreach will continue with Asheville on Bikes, a group advocating for better biking and walking infrastructure in Asheville and WNC, selected as the benefiting nonprofit of the restaurant’s VIP Preview Party. Many more local restaurant-community partnerships are planned to come.

"Asheville is a very diverse place and there's a lot of good things going on. If we're going to grow, we're going to grow with support," she said.

The hiring process for full- and part-time employees is ongoing. Apply online at tacoboy.net/jobs .

Opening hours

The West Asheville dining room will open with daily lunch and dinner and weekend brunch service. The menus will feature signature tacos and other Mexican-inspired dishes.

The hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Brunch will be served 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Taco Boy will be open for dinner only, 4-10 p.m. Dec. 20-23 and closed Dec. 24-25 for the holiday.

Taqueria transformations

Nearly three months ago, construction began to transform the former Zia Taqueria building ― which closed in May ― into Taco Boy’s latest home.

The restaurants are designed to create a "transformative" and "transportive" experience for guests to escape, Fallert said. Also, to maintain the essence of Taco Boy, a place that's known for being family-friendly as well as a party cantina.

Renovations have involved crafting arched windows into doorways, enclosing the front patio and increasing seating capacity, and reconfiguring the back of the house to optimize flow and create office space.

The fence that separated the building from neighboring businesses, The Whale and Haywood Common, has been removed to create a synergistic flow.

"Haywood and the Whale is a big part of what we're doing now," Fallert said. "That fact of how generous and open they've been with us from the get-go ... Just the open arms they welcomed us with really encouraged me to take down all of the fences around that property and make a commitment to being more inclusive and expanding that common area for people to go between and a sense of place."

Local artists and businesses were contracted for the project, including a wall-length mural by Wyatt Grant who painted, wooden screen installations by Charles Goldberg and ceramic cantaritas to be used to hold craft cocktails and designed by creative studio Batton Clayworks.

"People will be very surprised to walk in the door and find that it doesn't look like the other ones in Charleston," Fallert said. "We approached asking for a seat at the table in the community in Asheville and so we've been studying what's going on in Asheville and getting a feel for what feels like Asheville."

New elements and traditional techniques are intended for the West Asheville restaurant, including a display that gives diners a view of how the tortillas are made.

For the first time, Taco Boy will begin making corn tortillas in-house, an undertaking that's involved Asheville chef and Tequio Foods owner, Luis Martinez.

"We've always bought fresh made corn tortillas from other people and we're finally going to get to do them ourselves using heirloom corn from Mexico," she said. "Being coached and taught by Luis Martinez and members of our team who are of Mexican descent and bringing that authentically inspired version of corn tortillas is really exciting to me."

Taco Boy’s heirloom corn tortillas will be made in the style of a traditional tortilleria and using a centuries-old process called nixtamalization, described as a process in which corn is steeped in an alkaline solution before it’s rinsed to remove the outer kernel and milled into masa.

Diners may witness the tortilla-making method from beginning to end through a display window.

On the menu

The heirloom corn tortillas may be ordered for tacos, such as the birria, carnitas, chicken tinga, Baja fish, tempura shrimp or buttermilk fried chicken – or opt for a variety taco platter to sample more varieties.

"I get stuck on things, so for like a year I ate the chicken Caesar salad for like every meal," Fallert said. "Right now, I'm loving the chicken tinga taco ― we do it in a quesadilla, too. The chicken tinga is a braised chicken kind of stewed in tomato and spices. It's not spicy but it's got a ton of flavor. It's really tender and on the taco, it's served with pickled red onion and cotija cheese and it's like the perfect taco, to me. And I love our soft corn tortillas."

The menu continues with quesadillas, soup, salad, starters, and sides including, different styles of rice and beans, chipotle slaw and Mexican street corn.

Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options will be available.

Tres leches cake and cinnamon sugar churros make up the dessert section.

Like the dining menu, the bar will prepare recipes using fresh ingredients, including fresh juices and scratch-made specialty cordials.

Curated tequila flights and smoky mezcals will be available, as well as cristalino tequilas – described as rested tequilas that have been filtered with activated charcoal.

Taco Boy’s beverage program has served as a shining star of its menu. Maty Hollingsworth, a 30-year Asheville restaurant veteran and mixologist, has been brought on board to put his twist on the out-of-this-world lineup of original margaritas and specialty cocktails at the new location.

And $5 house margaritas will be offered weekly on Tequila Tuesday.

Wine will be sold by the glass and bottle. And Mexican-style, domestic and local beers will be offered by the bottle, can and draft.

Nonalcoholic beverage options include hibiscus agua fresca, Jarritos soda and Suero ― a Mexican hangover cure and natural hydrator made with fresh lime, salt and Topo Chico.

