WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6:30 p.m., 121022
Sunday will be quiet with a high of 40 and some sunshine will be possible on Monday. A system of rain/snow mix will come on Wednesday. (Dec. 10, 2022)
UPMATTERS
It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thunder is a common occurrence in the summer, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter. Thundersnow is sometimes observed in lake-effect systems, which is pertinent to residents of Michigan and Buffalo, New York, for example. Thundersnow can...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: Third graders get to work in the lab
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Weather Experience is back for the 2022/23 program year!. Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca is teaching local third graders all about West Michigan weather, including snow, wind, tornadoes and lightning. The fun virtual program features weather cartoon characters like Tom the Tornado and Siad the snow cloud who join Storm Team 8 in the "weather lab." Students have fun watching videos, participating in interactive classroom experiments — like making clouds and snow — and learning the "tornado dance."
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Friday Afternoon, Dec. 9
Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. Grateful mother gifts nurses lunch as a heartfelt thank you. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
WOOD
Looks Like a Pretty Good Chance of a White Christmas
The top map shows the odds of a White Christmas in Michigan. A White Christmas is defined as at least one inch of snow on the ground at 7 1m Christmas morning. This year, I think we have a pretty good chance of seeing snow on the ground for Christmas (though too far out to make a firm prediction on this).
WOOD
Light Snow This Evening, Most Main Roads Just Wet
Snow has let up a bit this evening in West Michigan. With temperatures at or a touch above freezing, much of the snow has melted on the main roads, but the snow could stick a bit to the grass and there could be a slick spot. At 6:45 pm, the temperature in Kalamazoo was 34, G.R. was 31 deg and it was 29 in Cadillac. At 3 pm, moderate to heavy snow was falling in Kalamazoo and Holland, with light snow in Grand Rapids.
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
WOOD
Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’
A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event. (Dec. 9, 2022)
WOOD
West Florida vs. Ferris State
A trip to the Division 2 National Championship was on the line today as Ferris State looks to punch its ticket to the ship for the second straight season. (Dec. 10, 2022)
Friday’s Michigan snow: Another great way to track it
The storm system coming through the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday shows up on a forecast map that’s probably a new look for you. We can track the upper-level storm system center. This often gives us a much clearer idea of where the storm will track. First off, this...
WOOD
GRPL offers a variety of activities over winter break
The Grand Rapids Public Library is adding solo space pods to its broad catalog of resources. (Dec. 8, 2022)
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022)
There’s a possibility of winter weather action late this week, with snow
Most of this week looks fairly quiet on Michigan’s weather front. As we get toward the end of the work week we could have an accumulating snow. While it doesn’t look like a major snowstorm, most modeling is showing a weather system here Friday into early Saturday. The most accurate model puts about the southern half of Lower Michigan in the accumulating snow area.
Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion
Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York
Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. (Dec. 9, 2022)
WOOD
Deadly Tornado Outbreak – One Year Ago
Today (Dec. 10) is the one-year anniversary of the deadliest tornado outbreak ever in December. Seventy-one tornadoes were reported from Dec. 10-11, including two EF4 rated tornadoes. There were 89 tornado fatalities (74 in Kentucky) and 677 were injured. There's a nice summary of the tornado outbreak here.
WOOD
DeVos Children’s Hospital adds beds to keep up with RSV cases
As pediatric RSV cases remain high, the staff at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids is working to meet the need. (Dec. 9, 2022)
