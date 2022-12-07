ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6:30 p.m., 121022

Sunday will be quiet with a high of 40 and some sunshine will be possible on Monday. A system of rain/snow mix will come on Wednesday. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UPMATTERS

It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thunder is a common occurrence in the summer, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter. Thundersnow is sometimes observed in lake-effect systems, which is pertinent to residents of Michigan and Buffalo, New York, for example. Thundersnow can...
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: Third graders get to work in the lab

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Weather Experience is back for the 2022/23 program year!. Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca is teaching local third graders all about West Michigan weather, including snow, wind, tornadoes and lightning. The fun virtual program features weather cartoon characters like Tom the Tornado and Siad the snow cloud who join Storm Team 8 in the “weather lab.” Students have fun watching videos, participating in interactive classroom experiments — like making clouds and snow — and learning the “tornado dance.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Update: Friday Afternoon, Dec. 9

Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. Grateful mother gifts nurses lunch as a heartfelt thank you. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WOOD

Looks Like a Pretty Good Chance of a White Christmas

The top map shows the odds of a White Christmas in Michigan. A White Christmas is defined as at least one inch of snow on the ground at 7 1m Christmas morning. This year, I think we have a pretty good chance of seeing snow on the ground for Christmas (though too far out to make a firm prediction on this).
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Light Snow This Evening, Most Main Roads Just Wet

Snow has let up a bit this evening in West Michigan. With temperatures at or a touch above freezing, much of the snow has melted on the main roads, but the snow could stick a bit to the grass and there could be a slick spot. At 6:45 pm, the temperature in Kalamazoo was 34, G.R. was 31 deg and it was 29 in Cadillac. At 3 pm, moderate to heavy snow was falling in Kalamazoo and Holland, with light snow in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’

A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event. (Dec. 9, 2022)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

West Florida vs. Ferris State

A trip to the Division 2 National Championship was on the line today as Ferris State looks to punch its ticket to the ship for the second straight season. (Dec. 10, 2022)
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GRPL offers a variety of activities over winter break

The Grand Rapids Public Library is adding solo space pods to its broad catalog of resources. (Dec. 8, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022)
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion

Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York

Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. (Dec. 9, 2022)
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Deadly Tornado Outbreak – One Year Ago

Today (Dec. 10) is the one-year anniversary of the deadliest tornado outbreak ever in December. Seventy-one tornadoes were reported from Dec. 10-11, including two EF4 rated tornadoes. There were 89 tornado fatalities (74 in Kentucky) and 677 were injured. There’s a nice summary of the tornado outbreak here. Here’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOOD

DeVos Children’s Hospital adds beds to keep up with RSV cases

As pediatric RSV cases remain high, the staff at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids is working to meet the need. (Dec. 9, 2022)
