Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh proud of his team

By Steve Rudden
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 10-9 in the final seconds of the game to improve to 8-4 on the 2022 season. The offense struggled all game to get into rhythm, even before quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game with a knee injury. The offense opened up a tad more with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley at the helm, but it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter where the offense put together a 16-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to win the game.

Harbaugh is clearly proud of his team, and that was evident after the team’s Week 13 victory. He made it a point to say he was proud of every single person in the locker room, mentioning that it’s a win that you have to get in December.

“I can tell you right now, no one has it better than the Ravens. That was a great win. In December football, you have to find a way to win the game, and I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of every single guy; I’m proud of every single guy in that room there, player, coach, manager, trainer – everybody. That was the kind of win that you have to get in December, and I feel great about it. Now we’re going to get to work after we get healed up a little bit, and we’ll get to work on our next opponent, which is the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh.”

Week 14 against the Steelers is going to be another tough game in Pittsburgh. It’s not known if Lamar Jackson will be able to play, but if he’s unable to go, backup Tyler Huntley will enter the starting lineup and try to lead Baltimore to victory.

