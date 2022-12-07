Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Melissa Hurtado leads David Shepard by 20 votes; Shepard looking at options on final count
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As counties move to certify the results of the 2022 midterm elections, California’s 16th Senate district race rests on a razor thin margin and is too close to call. The race has been separated by a thin margin of votes for nearly two weeks. On Thursday night, Democrat and incumbent Sen. […]
sjvsun.com
Hurtado to hang on to Senate seat with squeaker lead over Shepard
State. Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) appears to have squeaked out a razor-thin victory over Republican newcomer David Shepard (R–Porterville) in the hotly-contested 16th Senate District battle. Wednesday, Kern County processed 282 ballots in the district out of 500 total in the county. Kern County previously estimated that it...
Comments / 0