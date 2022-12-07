Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
Early morning shooting in Algiers leaves man dead, NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to 1700 block of Hendee Street, where a man was found shot to death.
WANTED: Reckless driver out of the Seventh Ward, NOPD
The NOPD says on Sunday (Dec. 4) 27-year-old, Devon Shomari Robertson was reportedly seen doing donuts in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
NOLA.com
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
NOLA.com
Uber driver stabbed to death by her passenger at Harvey hotel; suspect arrested
A 54-year-old Uber driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger she was dropping off at the Travelodge hotel in Harvey Thursday afternoon, and the suspect later uploaded video he took of the dying victim to his Facebook account, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim, Yolanda Dillion, of New...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the Woodland Bridge at around 6:40 a.m. According to police, a Ford Mustang driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the bridge while driving and was unable to see because of the dense fog.
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to Plaza Drive shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dylan Naquin.
NOPD in search of suspect accused in Gentilly shooting of four people
The NOPD responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway at about 12:30, after four people suffered gunshot wounds.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating three shootings in the span of several hours
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened in the span of a few hours Wednesday night. The first shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Treme Street. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound...
Thursday morning shooting sends man to hospital by car, NOPD
The shooting happened at the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and Poydras Street.
WWL-TV
More than a dozen cars burglarized near Dome, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday night was a big one for the Pelicans, but some fans went home upset. That's because more than a dozen vehicles were broken into near Lafayette and Bolivar during the game. Thursday afternoon, piles of glass remained as police said they're investigating the incident. The...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot overnight in Algiers, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hendee Street. Wounded multiple times, the victim died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on...
Harvey murder victim is NOPD civilian employee
A strange twist in Thursday’s death of a woman found in a car at a Harvey motel. The victim has been described as a 54-year-old part-time Uber driver who was a full time civilian employee of the New Orleans Police Department.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
NOPD seeks 4 suspects wanted for robbery in French Quarter
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in Metairie homicide accused of kidnapping, executing girlfriend
A New Orleans woman whose body was discovered lying on the side of a Metairie road Wednesday morning had been kidnapped by her girlfriend and shot in the head, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday. Jakita Johnson, 39, of Marrero, was booked Thursday with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and...
fox8live.com
Woman, man killed in Gentilly double homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a double shooting in the Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 7. First responders found two victims at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly...
Porch pirate caught on camera in front of Gentilly home
The man then went behind the house and into an unlocked shed, stealing several other items.
Comments / 0