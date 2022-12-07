ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-TV

More than a dozen cars burglarized near Dome, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday night was a big one for the Pelicans, but some fans went home upset. That's because more than a dozen vehicles were broken into near Lafayette and Bolivar during the game. Thursday afternoon, piles of glass remained as police said they're investigating the incident. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot overnight in Algiers, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hendee Street. Wounded multiple times, the victim died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman, man killed in Gentilly double homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a double shooting in the Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 7. First responders found two victims at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

