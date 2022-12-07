Read full article on original website
Oracle-Cerner deal 6 months later: CIOs weigh in
Hospitals and health systems using Cerner for their EHR haven't seen a lot of changes in the six months since the vendor was bought by software giant Oracle, save for some extra engagement from the company, several CIOs told Becker's. On June 8, Oracle completed its blockbuster, $28.4 billion deal...
An acquisition and a new leader: R1 RCM's 2022
From announcing a new CEO and president to completing its acquisition of Cloudmed, here are five headlines about R1 RCM from 2022. 1. R1 RCM completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed on June 21. R1 RCM announced in January it planned to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion. Cloudmed works with more than 400 of the largest health systems in the U.S. and recovers more than $1.5 billion in underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients each year.
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
Healthcare marketing leaders on the move: 7 appointments of 2022
Here are the health system and hospital marketing leadership appointments Becker's has reported on in 2022:. Eric Steinberger was named chief marketing officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System. Amalia Stanton was named chief marketing officer and senior vice president and chief of strategic communications of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health...
Ascension's CIO aims to develop a mobile-first approach for patients
Gagan Singh, CIO and senior vice president of Ascension, said the health system is building out a new mobile-first approach for its patients in order to enhance their digital experience, BuiltInChicago reported Dec. 8. The new app will allow patients to get a comprehensive view of their entire interaction with...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site The Block and Its CEO
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. The Block’s CEO, Michael McCaffrey, immediately resigned after the loans came to light, and will also step down from The Block's board. The company said no one at the company had any knowledge of the loans except for McCaffrey.
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.
Telehealth company adds former HHS deputy to legal team
Telehealth company Ro has tapped Gia Lee, former deputy general counsel at HHS, as the company's new legal chief, Bloomberg Law reported Dec. 9. Ms. Lee spent the last three years as general counsel for health insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. In 2011, Ms. Lee joined HHS and spent six years with the agency.
Sam Bankman-Fried Loaned $43 Million to The Block's CEO
The Block CEO Michael McCaffrey was revealed today to have secretly borrowed $43 million from Sam Bankman-Fried. At least $27 million were used to fund the crypto news company. McCaffrey has resigned. Sam Bankman-Fried provided The Block at least $27 million in funding in the last year and a half....
GE Healthcare to cut debt, explore acquisitions after spinoff
GE Healthcare is looking to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after it spins off from GE in January, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 8. In the coming three years, GE Healthcare said its finance goals will be to pursue organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits, adjust earnings before interest and tax margin in the high teens to 20 percent, and have a free cash flow conversion of more than 85 percent.
4 RCM companies among most promising digital health companies of 2022
Four revenue cycle management companies are among the 150 most promising digital health companies of 2022, according to CB Insights. The market research and business analytics firm chose the cohort based on company data, business models and marketing momentum, among other factors, according to CB Insights' website. The 150 winners were chosen from a pool of more than 13,000 companies.
The startups hospital, health system VC arms are investing in
Hospital and health system venture capital arms help provide financial investment and resources to startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system. Here are five moves from health system VC arms Becker's has covered since Nov. 14:. Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital...
10 biggest healthcare moves from Google in 2022
From entering into an agreement with EHR vendor Epic to helping some of the biggest health systems improve health equity through data, Google is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare moves from the company in 2022:. Google Cloud partnered with health systems...
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
Baptist Health partners with virtual care company
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is partnering with TytoCare to expand its telehealth offerings. Through the partnership, the health system will integrate TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic suite of virtual care tools, which include an app, provider dashboard, and remote examination devices, into its current telehealth offerings. The health system will use both the TytoHome and TytoClinic tools, according to a Dec. 8 TytoCare news release provided to Becker's.
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
Crafting the C-suite of tomorrow: How 4 top health systems approach leadership development
Developing leaders from within a health system can serve the system on several fronts. It can cut back on hiring costs and funnel employees into long, fruitful careers. Providing growth opportunities shows staff they are valued and equips them with the tools they need to be successful — which in turn improves retention and satisfaction, top leadership development organizations told Becker's.
Epic launches interoperability hub for developers
Epic is introducing a connection hub where developers can indicate that their software is interoperable with the EHR vendor. Launching Jan. 9, the new site will allow vendors connected to Epic to self-report that they have successfully attained data exchange with Epic. Developers can join by submitting their information and filling out an optional questionnaire. Along with the hub, Epic is also introducing a new vendor services platform.
Rethinking digital engagement: What patients really want from healthcare
Healthcare leaders say that improving the digital patient experience and increasing patient engagement are top priorities. But patients are underwhelmed by the digital tools that health systems have invested in, highlighting a disconnect between what patients really want and what healthcare is delivering. During a November webinar hosted by Becker's...
