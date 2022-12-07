ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos is coming to Minot for a good cause

By Kyara Brown
KX News
 3 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Western North Dakota Honor Flight is a non-profit organization created to transport our heroes to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect at their memorials.

The organization has partnered with Dueces Wild Dueling Pianos to help raise funds to pay for the flights for our veterans’ 2023 trips.

Deuces Wild is performing Thursday at the Grand Hotel in Minot.

“100 Cheers” returns to spread hope in North Dakota

The dueling pianos will put on a show with classic rock music; singing, dancing and rocking out with other instruments too.

100% of the money raised from ticket sales will go towards veterans’ flights for the April and October trips.

“It’s just going to be a just, a nice evening of entertainment and I’m hoping we can fill the room. They work the crowd, they pick people and they get them up on stage. And it’s just a two-hour show, it’s entertainment. And anyone who has ever been to one, wants to go back,” said Dennis Burdolski, a board member of the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

Tickets are $40 per person and a V.I.P. table is $500.

KX News

