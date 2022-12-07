Connecticut attorney general calls for review of hospital's proposed closure of labor and delivery services

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Dec. 7 that requires nursing homes to swiftly update residents and family when an infection is detected within the facility. The legislation expands existing pandemic emergency plans to improve communication so residents and families and guardians are aware of an infection in the facility when it happens, according to a news release from the governor's office. It also requires facilities to prepare a plan to accommodate residents during an infectious disease outbreak, including plans to place residents to prevent spread.

