Connecticut attorney general calls for review of hospital's proposed closure of labor and delivery services

Lamont and state police union: New contract should boost recruitment
A tentative contract deal with the CT state police union is designed to improve trooper recruitment and retention, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
How has Connecticut mitigated against PFAS? State task force reviews its progress
The task force was set up after a major spill of PFAS chemicals at Bradley International Airport in June 2019.
Gov. Lamont, state police union reach labor deal
Eyewitness News
Lamont, state police union announce tentative labor agreement
CT's First Adult-Use Recreational Marijuana Sales To Begin In January At These Dispensaries
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut
Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
Eyewitness News
CT health officials urge vaccinations to battle what some call a ‘tripledemic’
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Public Health urged residents to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines before the holidays. It’s part of a push to battle what it called a troubling national trend. All eyes have been on the case numbers of COVID, the flu and RSV.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York law requires nursing homes to report infections to residents, families
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Dec. 7 that requires nursing homes to swiftly update residents and family when an infection is detected within the facility. The legislation expands existing pandemic emergency plans to improve communication so residents and families and guardians are aware of an infection in the facility when it happens, according to a news release from the governor's office. It also requires facilities to prepare a plan to accommodate residents during an infectious disease outbreak, including plans to place residents to prevent spread.
CT’s ‘clean slate law’ faces delay, and supporters yearn for answers
Full implementation of the CT law, which will erase misdemeanors and certain felonies from some people’s records, is pushed to late 2023.
betheladvocate.com
Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents
Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
beckershospitalreview.com
Judge puts voter-approved medical debt relief measure on hold in Arizona
Arizona voters in November overwhelmingly passed a measure designed to reduce interest rates on medical debt, but a judge has temporarily halted the measure from taking full effect, the Arizona Republic reported Dec. 8. The measure is being challenged by opponents who argue that the ballot initiative is unclear about...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nevada may fast-track nurse licensing process to fight RSV
Nevada state leaders are discussing a new process which would give qualified nurses an immediate temporary license, 2News report Dec. 6. Any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis could have their application processed immediately by the Nevada State Board of Nursing, according to the governor's office.
Lamont official: Heating aid grants for many families will increase
Heating aid grants for many families will increase this winter but Republicans say the effort doesn't go far enough.
CT finds troubling student indicators
Connecticut finds troubling student indicators, including a sharp increase in chronic absenteeism and a decrease in the numbers ready to graduate high school
Recreational pot will go on sale in CT Jan. 10
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: How to stay well with flu cases rising
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, flu cases continue to soar in Connecticut. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing how to stay well from the flu, RSV and more. Watch the video above for the...
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
Conn. drivers ranked best in the nation: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — Out of all 50 states, Connecticut took the prize for the best-ranked drivers, according to a new study. The study, conducted by QuoteWizard, found that Connecticut drivers ranked the best in the nation — and it wasn’t a close call. The Nutmeg state took the top spot by a wide margin, ranking […]
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
News 12
Limited recreational cannabis sales to start Jan. 10
