City announces death of Boynton Beach police officer
The city of Boynton Beach is mourning the death of a 15-year Boynton Beach police officer. Officer Dennis Castro was a member of the S.W.A.T. Team. The city of Boynton Beach announced his passing on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. They released the following statement:. It is with our deepest...
Off-duty Boynton Beach police officer dies in fiery single-car crash
The Boynton Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of a 15-year veteran who died in a fiery single-car crash early Saturday morning. Boynton Beach police said Officer Dennis Castro died in the crash that happened at around 4 a.m. along Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7.
Place of Hope creates 400 holiday cards for foster kids
On Friday, over 35 volunteers consisting of Oasis Church International, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Truist Bank, community leaders, and local high school students created over 400 holiday cards at Place for Hope in West Palm Beach for foster kids. It was poetic since Dec. 9 is known as...
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation. Investigators said the remains of a woman were discovered in a canal within the Steeplechase community. This neighborhood is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Officials said the remains could be...
Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed. At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.
Exclusive look at Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years
WPTV on Thursday got an exclusive look at the major construction on Dr. Joaquín García High School, Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years. The massive school, located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, will open in August of 2023.
Jupiter High School on lockdown after medical emergency involving student
Jupiter Community High School is on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said. In a callout to parents just before 10:30 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County said the student was taken to a local hospital. "This is an isolated incident. All students...
Jupiter High School gets extra mental health support after student emergency
Many parents and students continue to have questions about a student medical emergency that prompted a lockdown and tense day at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday. While we don't know the exact circumstances surrounding the medical incident because of privacy laws, we do know it had a big impact on the school community.
13 migrants in custody after landing near Lake Worth Beach
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents investigated a suspected "maritime smuggling event" near the Lake Worth Beach Pier on Friday morning. According to Capt. Will Rothrock of the Palm Beach Police Department, witnesses reported seeing a 25-foot boat dropping off about 25 people on the beach along the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m.
Garden of Life Palm Beaches marathon returns to West Palm Beach
Runners took the streets of downtown West Palm Beach Saturday morning for the Garden of Life marathon. The event took place at around 7:30 a.m. at the Meyer Ampitheatre and garnered athletes from 42 different states and 19 countries. Runners began along the intracoastal on Flagler Drive before looping back...
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening. The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way just after 5 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said paramedics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the...
Brightline station set to open in Boca Raton
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new 36,000-square-foot Brightline station in Boca Raton. Constructionbegan in Januaryon the station, locatedacross from Mizner Park and adjacent to the Boca Raton Public Library. It is already near completion. A number of people living in Boca Raton, like Steven Przydzial, said the...
Palm Beach police investigating 'suspected immigration incident'
Palm Beach police said they're investigating a "suspected immigration incident" on Friday morning. The incident is unfolding in the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard. There is a heavy police presence in the area. The Palm Beach Police Department is asking anyone who sees a suspicious person or activity to...
School district committee delays setting student boundaries for new high school
The School District of Palm Beach County is delaying plans to set student boundaries for its newest high school in 18 years. On Thursday, the district's Advisory Boundary Committee began discussions on which students should attend Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School when it officially opens next fall on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, right next to Woodlands Middle School.
West Palm Beach mayor sues challenger in upcoming election
The mayor of West Palm Beach is suing a candidate challenging him in next year's election, claiming he doesn't live in the city as required and should be disqualified. Mayor Keith James filed the complaint Monday in Palm Beach County circuit court. According to the complaint, Rodney Mayo "is not...
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed under the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday. At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, the 2012 GMC Yukon Denali SUV was traveling north on northbound Interstate 95 exit ramp upon the outside paved exit ramp lane, FHP said. The 2017 Freightliner Sleeper cab truck, driven by a 40-year-old man from Fairfield, Ohio, was stopped/parked facing north upon the outside paved shoulder of the northbound exit ramp.
Palm Beach County School Board revises equity statement after state notice
The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday made changes to its equity statement, which was at the center of community controversy when it first passed in 2021. The Florida Department of Education on Nov. 18 sent a letter to the school district, telling leaders they may need to update the statement, along with other district policies, to comply with new Florida laws.
Spirit Airlines to begin direct flights from PBI to Atlantic City
Spirit Airlines announced Thursday they will begin offering a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Atlantic City starting this month. The nonstop flights from Palm Beach County to the resort city will begin Dec. 15. The South Florida-based airline is celebrating its return to PBI with discounted fares...
