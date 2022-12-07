ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

DNR pleased with deer harvest data reported under new rules

By Susan Shaw
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rOTa_0jaygAD800

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says new reporting rules for deer hunting season rolled out smoothly.

For the first time this year, the DNR required deer hunters to report their harvests online within 72 hours. Chad Stewart with the DNR said hundreds of deer were reported and the agency is pleased with the data. He is hopeful even more hunters will take part next year.

The old system was not very reliable. It took several weeks for hunters to record their harvests. Many forgot and missed the deadline. The new rules keep reporting top of mind and give the DNR a more accurate count of the harvest. The new system applies to all methods of deer hunting. Stewart said it only takes a hunter about five minutes to input the information.

He said there may be some tweaks to the program. The DNR will listen to feedback and see if anything needs to be modified for next season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - As it starts to snow Friday night, driving on slippery roads is a concern for many drivers. Mid-Michigan road officials are looking for alternatives to using salt to melt the ice and snow to clear the roads. We spoke with experts who are making choices they hope will keep both our roads and environment safe.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan

Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Top Headlines: It Was a Crime-Ridden Week in Northern Michigan

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. Seems like more than a few people are going to get a lump of coal for Christmas this year, as there was a LOT of crime this week. But we’ll end this article with a happy story to cheer you up.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion

Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s weekend is about a level 2 of winter on a 5-level scale

This weekend will have one shot of light snow for about half of the state. Otherwise the temperatures will be near normal, which is getting a little wintry. Saturday night will have some light snow over most of Michigan with the exception of Kalamazoo to Ann Arbor and southward. Northeast Lower Michigan, including the Alpena area, will probably have 2 inches or 3 inches of snow. The Thumb could have 1 inch to 3 inches of snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Register now for DNR’s ‘Becoming an Outdoors-Woman’ events

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that registration has opened for its ‘Becoming an Outdoors-Woman‘ winter weekend event in early 2023, as well as other smaller ‘Beyond BOW’ activities. The winter weekend event will take place from Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26, 2023. The program is designed […]
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice

ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Snowmobile the Mac: Antique sleds to cross Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, MI – Up to 100 antique snowmobiles are expected to cross the Mackinac Bridge this weekend during the seventh annual Snowmobile the Mac event. In what has become an annual Up North highlight, sleds will cross the 5-mile-long suspension bridge connecting Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Every participating sled will be at least 25 years old.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks.  Health...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Recycling Today

Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation

During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?

Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS

In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy