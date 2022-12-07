Read full article on original website
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
WCAX
What is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Congress averting a rail strike by superseding a possible union agreement, what is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?. Vermont has a number of labor unions, representing industries like nursing, teaching, steelwork, the postal service, plumbers, electricians, and rail workers. The Vermont State...
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
$9M Vermont program will help weatherize drafty homes
The money will allow people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills.
WCAX
Vermont’s lawmakers: State could get federal money if your internet speed is wrong on FCC map
WCAX
DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. It comes as Governor Phil Scott this week tried to get a jump on lawmakers by rolling out his own voluntary plan.
mynbc5.com
Southwestern Vermont Health Care merging with Dartmouth Health
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care is merging with the ever-growing Dartmouth Health network. The hospitals have had a partnership for over a decade, including services like their cancer center, some telemedicine and Dartmouth’s Health’s quality, safety and value division. The merger will also provide SVHC...
WCAX
Local Christmas tree growers in the midst of another busy season
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold weather means it feels a little bit more like the holidays, and that means it might be time to start thinking about getting your Christmas tree. Local growers say the demand for real trees is high again this year and customers we spoke to say you just can’t beat the real thing.
Officials urge Vermonters to challenge errors in FCC’s new broadband map
Inaccurate data could cause Vermont to miss out on millions of dollars in funding, state officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials urge Vermonters to challenge errors in FCC’s new broadband map.
WCAX
Report: Vermont nonprofits experiencing staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report shows Vermont nonprofits are experiencing significant staffing shortages. Common Good Vermont, which is part of the United Way, released its Wages and Benefits report. It shows of the 141 nonprofits in Vermont that responded to the survey, 53% have job vacancies and 55% of those vacancies are positions that provide direct help to people.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
WCAX
Vt. company’s new green garbage truck aims to keep carbon out of atmosphere
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Casella on Thursday announced a big step in the future of their truck fleet-- an electric garbage truck. “I’m excited about this, this is the future, but it’s happening much faster than I thought,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont. All the detail of...
WCAX
Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they’ll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
Sununu Floats New ‘Version’ of Failed Northern Pass Hydro In Face of High Energy Costs
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu has been doing a deep dive into the exploding heat and energy costs looking at the region’s grid into the future, renewables, and said he believes that hydropower is one of the state’s best options for inexpensive, renewable energy. “This is the...
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Katy and Scoopy Do
WCAX
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
Staffing and shipping challenges biggest hurdle for retail sector
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This holiday shopping season, staffing and shipping challenges remain the biggest hurdle for the retail sector. The Vermont Retail and Grocer Association says retailers continue to report that staffing levels are exceedingly low. The Postal Service is also short on staff, and the VRGA says they...
WCAX
Vt. health officials pushing pre-holiday COVID, flu shots
