LSU football: Tracking which Tigers enter the 2023 NFL Draft

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE - LSU football had 10 players selected in last year's NFL Draft .

Only the national champion, Georgia, had more players selected. It's a strange fact, given that LSU went just 6-7 last season.

LSU, given its relative youth, likely won't have that many players selected this offseason when the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on April 27. But the Tigers will likely be well-represented again.

Here's a look at which Tigers have entered their names into the 2023 NFL Draft.

LSU football players in the 2023 NFL Draft

Jay Ward, DB - Ward announced his intention to enter the draft on Dec. 7. The senior and starter had been one of LSU's most versatile pieces in the secondary, playing cornerback, nickelback and safety. Ward told WAFB that he will play in the Tigers' bowl game on Jan. 2.

LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
BREAKING: LSU DB Mekhi Garner Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

LSU defensive back Mekhi Garner has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl as he prepares for his professional journey. The Louisiana transfer tallied 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups on the season after starting all 13 games in 2022 for LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
