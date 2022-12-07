ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first Whataburger location in the Springfield area in decades opens on Monday, December 12. The Republic location will begin service at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only. Whataburger plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside, and delivery in the coming weeks.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that 31-year-old Cary...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
5 On Your Side

New coffee shop opens in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! A New Orleans-based coffee chain is bringing its brews to the St. Louis area. PJ’s Coffee is opening its second Missouri shop in St. Charles County next week. The coffee chain opened its first Missouri location in Platte City, which is near Kansas City, and has plans to open a third location in Lake St. Louis.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023

As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
MISSOURI STATE

