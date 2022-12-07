Read full article on original website
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an Hour
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800s
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
krcgtv.com
Personal property taxpayers see higher bills for vehicles due to shortages
COLUMBIA — Missouri personal property taxpayers saw higher tax bills for vehicles Friday compared to last year. Low supplies and high demands increased the values of used cars and trucks. Even if you weren’t looking to buy a new vehicle, rising car and truck prices still impacted your wallet...
KYTV
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
KYTV
Ozark city leaders explain how McCracken Road project will connect the city
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark is set to break ground on the McCracken Road project. It’s been in the works for a long time and will elevate a busy intersection and renovate the 95-year-old Old Mill Pond bridge. Many cities in southwest Missouri are growing, and Ozark is no...
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an Hour
1. Prime Inc - Mechanic. Thefreight transport and logistics company, Prime Inc, is hiring mechanics. According to the job posting, no experience is necessary -- the company will provide free training. And these positions pay up to $98,000 a year (nearly $50 an hour).
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Avoid frozen pipes this winter with Roto-Rooter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter can get pretty cold here in Missouri and your pipes are at it’s mercy. We’re talking with our friends at Roto-Rooter about ways you can prevent an expensive fix.
KYTV
Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first Whataburger location in the Springfield area in decades opens on Monday, December 12. The Republic location will begin service at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only. Whataburger plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside, and delivery in the coming weeks.
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
KYTV
Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that 31-year-old Cary...
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas station
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a gas station in Missouri is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself in possession of a winning Missouri Lottery ticket.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
A rental crisis in Missouri & cost of living leaves low-income parents with few options for housing.
Being a parent is hard enough, but Missouri is falling short in this economy. While Missouri offers great programs like Medicaid, WIC, and Food Stamps, the rules often make it impossible to get back on your feet.
KYTV
PICTURES: Rain doesn’t spoil 2022 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The rain did not spoil the Christmas spirit for the annual Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade. Check out the sights from this year’s parade.
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year.
Missouri launches pregnancy-associated deaths dashboard
The Missouri Department of Health announced Thursday it has launched a dashboard for pregnancy-associated deaths.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
New coffee shop opens in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! A New Orleans-based coffee chain is bringing its brews to the St. Louis area. PJ’s Coffee is opening its second Missouri shop in St. Charles County next week. The coffee chain opened its first Missouri location in Platte City, which is near Kansas City, and has plans to open a third location in Lake St. Louis.
KYTV
City of Springfield’s Kearney St. redevelopment plan can give new businesses a tax break
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new Whataburger coming to northeast Springfield is getting a big tax break. Some businesses in the area already get the tax break. And more businesses could see the tax relief too. The area includes a little past North Kansas Expressway, down Kearney Street, hitting right...
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
