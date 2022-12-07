ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Daily Voice

Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips

Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Coeymans man arrested for crashing into building

A man was arrested for driving with a blood alcohol content level more than two times the legal limit this morning. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office told us that 19 year old Sean Campbell Jr. from Coeymans crashed into a home at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park. Deputies...
COEYMANS, NY
Daily Voice

Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say

A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
COXSACKIE, NY
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old From Capital Region Accused Of Rape

A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. …
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Woman charged in Malta stolen package thefts

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the rash of stolen packages from homes in Malta. Micheli was processed and released from Malta Town Court. She is due back in court at a later date.
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County restaurants warned of phone scam

There’s a new warning about a scam targeting Saratoga County restaurants. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says a man is calling local restaurants, saying he’s with the sheriff’s office investigating a counterfeit currency complaint. He then directs the employee to remove all the cash from the...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Troy teen accused of having illegal gun

Troy police say they’ve taken an illegal gun off the streets, and now a teenager is facing charges. Police spotted a car on 7th Avenue Thursday night that was reported stolen. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver took off and crashed. Aaron Edmunds, 18, was...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man charged in attempted Albany carjacking

A man has been arrested after an attempted carjacking in Albany. The suspect, Sean Hardy, 21, remains in the hospital, recovering from the crash. This started as a robbery investigation, say police. Hardy got in a car from the passenger side around 5 p.m. Monday. He pulled out a gun...
ALBANY, NY

