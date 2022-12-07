Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen arrested after crashing into a home in Coeymans
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Sean P. Campbell Jr. on December 10. Campbell Jr was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into a residence.
Police Seeking Tips After Burglar Hits Convenience Store In Capital Region
Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage breaking into a convenience store in the Capital Region.The Saratoga County incident happened in Ballston Spa, at the Cumberland Farms on Milton Avenue, according to Ballston Spa Police.Police did not specify when the …
Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips
Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
newportdispatch.com
Police: New York man charged after violating conditions of release in Bennington
BENNINGTON — A 40-year-old man from New York was cited following an incident in Bennington. On September 27, authorities were notified that Richard N. Blackmer Jr., of White Creek, NY, violated his conditions of release by entering into a business contract of more than $500 without the Bennington Criminal Court’s approval.
WNYT
Coeymans man arrested for crashing into building
A man was arrested for driving with a blood alcohol content level more than two times the legal limit this morning. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office told us that 19 year old Sean Campbell Jr. from Coeymans crashed into a home at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park. Deputies...
Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say
A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
22-Year-Old From Capital Region Accused Of Rape
A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. …
Albany Police probe robbery at Clinton Avenue SEFCU
The Albany Police Department has launched an investigation after the SEFCU on Clinton Avenue was robbed Friday morning.
Two arrested after police investigate arson fraud case
Two suspects have been arrested following an investigation into an arson fraud case in August.
Queensbury man assaults victim, flees the scene
A Queensbury man assaulted a victim during a dispute and fled the scene before police arrived.
WNYT
Woman charged in Malta stolen package thefts
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the rash of stolen packages from homes in Malta. Micheli was processed and released from Malta Town Court. She is due back in court at a later date.
WNYT
Saratoga County restaurants warned of phone scam
There’s a new warning about a scam targeting Saratoga County restaurants. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says a man is calling local restaurants, saying he’s with the sheriff’s office investigating a counterfeit currency complaint. He then directs the employee to remove all the cash from the...
WRGB
Colonie man faces 29-40 years to life, following guilty plea to murder, attempted murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY – Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Jarrell Howard, 20, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to a 7-count indictment before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court this afternoon. The indictment includes one count of Murder in the...
WRGB
Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
Man faces vehicular manslaughter and DWI charges
A Fort Plain man is being charged with vehicular manslaughter for a fatal crash on July 23.
Hit-and-run ends in DWI charge for Greenwich man
State troopers say no one was injured after an allegedly drunken Greenwich man caused a hit-and-run crash on Aviation Road in Queensbury last week.
'Destroying Your Own Community': Gunman Sentenced In Killing Of 18-Year-Old Woman In Albany
A 20-year-old convicted murderer will spend decades in prison for fatally shooting a young woman outside of a home in the region. Jahmere Manning, of Albany, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in Albany County Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 9. It followed his October 2022 guilty...
WNYT
Troy teen accused of having illegal gun
Troy police say they’ve taken an illegal gun off the streets, and now a teenager is facing charges. Police spotted a car on 7th Avenue Thursday night that was reported stolen. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver took off and crashed. Aaron Edmunds, 18, was...
WNYT
Man charged in attempted Albany carjacking
A man has been arrested after an attempted carjacking in Albany. The suspect, Sean Hardy, 21, remains in the hospital, recovering from the crash. This started as a robbery investigation, say police. Hardy got in a car from the passenger side around 5 p.m. Monday. He pulled out a gun...
Warrensburg man arrested for alleged assault
A Warrensburg man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the driver of a car he was sitting passenger in. Michael Sprague, 57, faces multiple charges.
Comments / 0