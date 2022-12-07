Read full article on original website
James John
3d ago
3 lives lost and he gets less than a decade??? He would have gotten more time for having a pound of weed… crazy.
Reply(1)
19
Who
3d ago
This is why the saga is so sickening concerning driving drunk because America has never adopted a zero tolerance for drunk driving.
Reply(3)
10
3d ago
He should never be allowed to get a drivers license. If he’s caught driving that should be a life sentence.
Reply(1)
12
LehighValleyLive.com
