Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 38

James John
3d ago

3 lives lost and he gets less than a decade??? He would have gotten more time for having a pound of weed… crazy.

Who
3d ago

This is why the saga is so sickening concerning driving drunk because America has never adopted a zero tolerance for drunk driving.

3d ago

He should never be allowed to get a drivers license. If he’s caught driving that should be a life sentence.

WFMZ-TV Online

DA: One person in 'very critical condition' following Bethlehem shooting

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m. One person was hit...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police

A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem shooting victim in critical condition, DA says

An adult is in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. Shots were reported fired just before 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, Houck said. Responding city police found the wounded person and they were taken to an area hospital, Houck said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station

MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
READING, PA
WBRE

Man fatally injured while burning trash

DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash. The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior. Investigators said Wundshock was burning […]
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton woman dead after early morning crash

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 25-year-old woman is dead after an early Friday morning crash in Lackawanna County. Officials say the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Union Mill Road near Constitution Drive, Covington Township. Investigators said they believe the operator was going around a left curve in the road and traveled off […]
SCRANTON, PA
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
ALLENTOWN, PA
