ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

China scales back 'zero COVID' policies

By Julius Lasin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Chinese authorities announce changes to the country's "zero COVID" policies after nationwide protests. Commemorations are held across the U.S. for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. And New York Yankees star Aaron Judge agrees to a record-breaking deal.

Greetings! It's Julius . And it's time for Wednesday's news.

But first, what was the mysterious object found at a Florida beach? 🤔 After a group of archeologists uncovered the structure, experts say it is a shipwreck from the 1800s.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here .

China announces adjustments to COVID measures after protests

China's health authorities announced sweeping changes to the country's "zero COVID" policies on Wednesday, about a week after nationwide protests against pandemic controls that separated families, forced people to quarantine outside their homes and appeared to be having mounting social and economic costs. Among the changes: Harsh lockdowns will be limited to targeted areas, such as a particular building or floor, as opposed to whole neighborhoods and districts; and people who test positive for the coronavirus can isolate at home rather than in crowded field hospitals. Many testing requirements also have been scrapped. Read more about the changes in China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4LzQ_0jayfsZX00
A man wearing a mask passed by a statue of a cartoon character in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions. Ng Han Guan, AP

Remembering those who lost lives during attack on Pearl Harbor

Wednesday marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and the 81st anniversary of the attack. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese military made a surprise raid on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killing 2,403 U.S. service members and civilians. The next day, Congress would declare war with Japan, leading the U.S. into World War II. Then-President Franklin Roosevelt famously called Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy.” In 1994, Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day – and each year commemorations are held in Hawaii and across the U.S. Take a look back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkk6A_0jayfsZX00
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. AP

What everyone's talking about

Warnock scores important win for Democrats in Georgia

One of the most expensive Senate contests ended with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker on Tuesday. The Georgia race, which cost $380 million in total, did not change which party controlled the Senate in the upcoming Congress, but it expands Democrats' majority in the chamber and gives them more power to confirm judges and promote legislation. Much congressional gridlock is still likely with Republicans taking control of the House, but a 51-seat majority does give Democrats more control of committees and frees them from reliance on Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking votes in the upper chamber. Read our takeaways from the runoff election in Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBJpA_0jayfsZX00
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Tuesday's runoff. John Bazemore, AP

SCOTUS considers case some say could upend elections

The Supreme Court wrestled Wednesday with a novel legal theory that critics warn could upend federal elections but that proponents insist is needed to limit the power of state courts to overrule voting laws approved by state lawmakers. At least three justices signaled a willingness to embrace the idea that state courts should be curtailed in their power to strike down state laws governing federal elections. But other members of the conservative majority seemed to be searching for a less sweeping resolution. At the center of the litigation is North Carolina's congressional map, which the state's supreme court rejected as a unconstitutional gerrymander. Learn more about the case.

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today .

Real quick

Aaron Judge signs a record-breaking deal to stay in New York

Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge will remain a member of the New York Yankees after agreeing to a nine-year deal worth $360 million, according to a baseball official with direct knowledge of the contract. The official spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized and Judge needs to pass a physical. Judge’s $360 million contract is the largest for a free agent in baseball history. He will earn $40 million a season, the highest average annual payout for a position player. Judge had a remarkable contract year in 2022, hitting an AL record 62 home runs. Keep reading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVcJf_0jayfsZX00
Aaron Judge is returning to the Yankees after agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million deal. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: China scales back 'zero COVID' policies

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Vice

Why Are Students Holding Up This Physics Equation During China’s COVID Protests?

Conscious of the limits of free speech in China, protesters against the country’s COVID curbs are using unconventional symbols to express their discontent—including exclamation marks, blank sheets of white paper, and a physics formula. Hundreds of students gathered at one of China’s top universities in Beijing on Sunday,...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
TheConversationCanada

Why did Xi scold Trudeau? Maybe because Canada spent years helping China erode human rights

Chinese president Xi Jinping has given Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a well-publicized dressing-down, accusing him of leaking to the media the contents of a meeting between the two leaders about alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election. The confrontation has grabbed attention around the world and sparked debate about the ways diplomatic conversations are communicated to the public. It’s also an object lesson in diplomatic communication as Xi was apparently trying to push Canada back towards an earlier Canadian stance that accepted closed-door discussion. Chinese leaders believe they can push Canada around, because Canadian governments have been broadcasting for...
thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
Washington Examiner

The US must wake up to China's success in the Western Hemisphere

China has been making its presence felt throughout the Western Hemisphere for many years. Beijing has strategically invested in infrastructure, mineral wealth, and oil. It has also developed a large and sophisticated signals intelligence collection capability in the region. Chinese trade with Latin America is now worth roughly $450 billion...
The Independent

UK summons Chinese ambassador over ‘completely unacceptable’ beating and arrest of BBC journalist

The UK government has summoned China’s ambassador to Britain over the “completely unacceptable” arrest and assault of a BBC journalist while covering protests in Shanghai.British foreign secretary James Cleverly called China’s Zheng Zeguang to the Foreign Office in Whitehall, according to a government source. Foreign Office officials have been in contact with the BBC’s camera operator Edward Lawrence following his arrest and release, and are also in contact with local authorities about the case, The Independent understands.Speaking of the Chinese ambassador’s summons, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) source said: “The BBC has been clear one of their...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

704K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy