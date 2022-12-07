PATHETIC penalties! Practice doesn't make perfect, goalkeepers have done their homework and a lack of conviction... the reasons why a staggering 42% have been fluffed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

A staggering 42 per cent of penalties have been fluffed in Qatar, as scoring a penalty at the 2022 World Cup is proving unusually tricky.

We've seen all manner of stuttering run-ups and feeble shots as the weight of pressure apparently afflicts everybody from veterans such as Spain's Sergio Busquets to Japan's inexperienced heroes.

Just 58 per cent of the 31 kicks have been converted. That's down from 71 per cent at the last finals. But why?

Practice does not always make perfect

Spain boss Luis Enrique set his squad 'homework' of 1,000 penalties each before the World Cup. D grades all round, then. 'I don't think shootouts are a lottery — it's specific skills and if you train often, the skill will improve,' said Enrique.

But no amount of practice can imitate the stadium experience, complete with jeers and whistles.

When Japan lost their shootout, pundits were quick to point to their inexperience, but Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi have both missed at this World Cup.

The pressure builds the longer the shootout goes on, with the average conversion rate at World Cups falling from 75 per cent for the team's first penalty to 64 per cent for their fourth kick.

Jeepers Keepers

The keepers have been doing their homework. The save rate of World Cup penalties from 1966 to 2018 was 17 per cent, and that has more than doubled to 35 per cent in Qatar, 11 of 31. 'My goalies work for hours a week on standing tall,' says a goalkeeper coach at a Football League club.

'These modern penalties are all about waiting for the keeper to dive and passing it the other way. If we can train keepers to stay on their feet and make the kicker make the first move, they're more likely to mess up.'

Just put your foot through it!

A theme is evident in the 13 missed penalties in Qatar: they have been low shots, lacking in power. 'You need a good old-fashioned wallop,' says Sportsmail's Chris Sutton. 'If in doubt, put your foot through it!

There has been a lack of conviction and the misses have been very tame. If I ever had a doubt in my mind, I'd just run up and put my laces through it.

But I did slip once and missed in the Scottish Cup final.' Another counterpoint to Sutton's argument is that Achraf Hakimi's winning penalty for Morocco against Spain clocked just 33mph, the slowest at the tournament.

Achraf Hakimi's (pictured) winning penalty for Morocco against Spain clocked just 33mph

Don't rush it

Renowned sports science professor Geir Jordet told Sportsmail how to take the perfect penalty.

'The decisive moment happens 10 to 15 seconds before stepping up,' he said. 'Don't let the keeper distract you, focus on your breathing and take your time. It's not a race. The ref's whistle is not a starting pistol.'