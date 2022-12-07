ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New tech and ocean views: Take a look at MSC's new flagship Seascape

By Zach Wichter and Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
MSC Seascape is the line's new U.S. flagship. Courtesy of MSC Cruises

With its new cruise ship, MSC Cruises tried to one-up itself.

MSC Seascape, the fourth vessel in the line's Seaside class and the sister ship to MSC Seashore, which launched last year. Seascape picks up where that ship left off with some striking, high-tech upgrades.

"Technology affects everything we do, and we care a lot about innovation," MSC Cruises USA President Rubén A. Rodríguez told USA TODAY.

That is evident throughout the ship, from its decor to its onboard activities. Seascape will sail its inaugural voyage from the U.S. on Sunday. As MSC has announced plans for an increased presence in the country , Seascape will serve as its new U.S. flagship, and the 20-deck vessel's debut marks an expansion of the line's stateside footprint.

Here's what guests can expect.

The ship has 11 eateries, including specialty venue Butcher's Cut. Courtesy of MSC Cruises

Where will MSC Seascape sail?

The nearly 2,300-cabin Seascape will sail from Miami this weekend, where it will spend its inaugural season. The ship will offer week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries – the region it was purpose-built for – with stops in destinations such as San Juan, Puerto Rico, Cozumel, Mexico and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the line's private island in the Bahamas.

The infinity pool at the aft is one of six pools on board. Courtesy of MSC Cruises

What will MSC Seascape be like on board?

As its name would suggest, Seascape maximizes proximity to the water, with close to 140,000 square feet of outdoor space, Rodríguez said. Seascape also has a promenade measuring more than 1,700 feet long, where guests can get closer to the sea.

Like Seashore, the ship also pays homage to New York City – where many MSC guests come from – through design features like an LED wall that spans four decks featuring the skyline that changes from day to night in an entertainment and retail area named Times Square. There is also a replica of the Statue of Liberty standing nearly 10-feet high in the casino, according to the line's website .

There is an LED wall in the ship's Times Square area. Zach Wichter
The Robotron ride is making its debut on Seascape. Courtesy of MSC Cruises

Seascape also features a number of high-tech new features, including Robotron, a robotic arm ride where guests can choose their accompanying soundtrack and intensity level, and the arm moves in time with the music. Passengers can also try their hand at piloting an aircraft - from the safety of the ship – via a new VR flight simulator, or hit the road in VR motorcycles.

The ship has plenty of more traditional amenities too. There are six pools, including an infinity pool at the aft, a spa, and 30 restaurants, bars and lounges, like specialty venue Butcher's Cut and the Sky Bar, which has a view of the ship's glass-bottom Bridge of Sighs, according to MSC's website. Seascape also features two 20-person infinity hot tubs on either side of the deck 8 promenade.

What else do travelers need to know about MSC Seascape?

A week-long round-trip cruise from Miami departing April 9, with stops in Cozumel, George Town, Grand Cayman and more, starts at $1,136 based on double occupancy, according to the line's website . That includes most food and drinks such as regular coffee, tea and water.

The ship has nearly 2,300 cabins. Zach Wichter

Each MSC ship is designed with accessibility in mind, Rodríguez said. The entire fleet features accessible cabins, according to its website , though numbers vary by ship. Passengers can notify the line of any requirements via an online form (you can find by clicking here) or available through accredited travel agencies. However, the line asks guests to submit the form when they book their cruise, or no less than two business days before their sailing at the latest.

