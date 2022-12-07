Quiet Thursday with some wet snow possible on Friday

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with wet snow falling Friday afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be minor with only minor inconveniences in travel.

Tonight expect lows to be in the upper 20s to the north with some middle 30s to the south. Skies will generally be mostly cloudy with a few select areas experiencing a bit of clearing.

Thursday we could break out some sunshine later in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 30s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Friday begins cloudy with temperatures warming to around 34 degrees by the middle of the afternoon. Snow will start to move in from south to north through the day. By 12noon we'll see some flakes flying south of I-94 which will move north to the Lansing area by around 3pm. This will all start to fizzle out around 9pm and leave us with just clouds for the rest of the night. Expect a slushy inch or so of accumulation with some melting.

Saturday could bring some more light snow showers after sunset with a high of 35.

