19-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 8th and Madison

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to 8th and Madison for a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

The medical examiner was notified around 4 p.m. for one person. The Milwaukee Police Department says a 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed around 3 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

TMJ4 crews on the scene saw nearly two dozen evidence markers.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

