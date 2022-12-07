ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

New security measures for Norfolk parking garages in plan to cut down crime

By Ellen Ice
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
New security measures for Norfolk parking garages appear to be cutting down on crime.

“In the last two months there have been 130 car break-ins or vandalizations here in the city of Norfolk parking garages but in the last eight days, none, the city has implemented new security measures, ” the parking director said.

Parking Director Ray Stoner said they've added additional security via the Norfolk Sheriff's Department, Norfolk Police Department, and contracted security officers that started a little over a week ago.

They're also adding high-LED bulbs to better light the garages and deter criminals. Stoner said they also plan to add a license plate reader for those garages with residential space, and a badge system so only those with proper credentials can access garages.

Lastly, all 12 city garages will have functional cameras by the end of January.

Stoner said it's all in an effort to cut down on the recent break-ins and vandalism.

“In a perfect world, we want our customers to definitely feel safe in our garages and to have a good parking experience and not come back to a car that’s broken into/ and we’re trying to take every step we can to try to mitigate those experiences from happening,” Stoner said.

