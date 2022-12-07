Effective: 2022-12-11 04:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO